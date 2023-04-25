Salesforce brings Einstein GPT to Field Service Mobile

Salesforce on Tuesday unveiled new Einstein GPT capabilities for Field Service Mobile to help frontline service teams generate reports, collaborate on customer issues in Slack and locate self-service tools.

The Einstein GPT integration with Field Service Mobile is expected to be available in beta by December 2023, according to Salesforce.

As generative AI flows into many aspects of enterprise efficiency and customer experience tooling, it's only natural that it should end up in the field service segment as well, according to Opus Research analyst Dan Miller.

"I'm a big fan of companies employing conversational AI to support their front-line workers," Miller said. "It's one more step in the trend toward making Einstein an ubiquitous personal assistant."

The news comes a week after Salesforce revealed it was integrating Einstein GPT into Flow, its automation toolbox. It unveiled Einstein GPT in March after Microsoft introduced its own generative AI assistant, Copilot, for Dynamics 365.

Speedy summarization Einstein GPT's advanced capabilities let field service workers instantly create an overview of their services for each client, including text and visuals proposed by Einstein GPT. "Field service technicians have to summarize their work in a service report," said Taksina Eammano, Salesforce field service executive vice president and general manager. Tasks like typing up a service report can be sped up through voice commands, which are available in multiple languages. Creating written reports is a favored function of generative AI technology, which is programmed to excel in that area, according to Miller. "Summarization is something that generative AI has been demonstrably good at," Miller said. "Employees are treating it like digital assistants that not only summarize the activities but also extract important commitments or next steps."