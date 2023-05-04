Slack GPT quickly summarizes channels and creates canvases

Slack will get a new generative AI assistant, Slack GPT.

Slack GPT's native AI features are still in development and a release date has not been set, according to Salesforce, parent company of Slack, which disclosed its plans for Slack GPT on May 4 at the CRM giant's one-day conference, World Tour NYC.

Getting comfortable with generative AI

By putting a generative AI assistant into the collaboration platform, Slack is bringing GPT capabilities that can generate sophisticated text on their own ever closer to a human's everyday work experience, said Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller.

"It isn’t some nebulous machine aiming for sentience anymore," Miller said. "It is a coworker in your Slack channel."

Slack users will also be able to integrate third-party large language models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, to generate text, according to Salesforce. The ChatGPT app for Slack is currently in beta.

Salesforce also recently previewed plans to add Einstein GPT -- its generative AI assistant for CRM -- to its core CRM platforms, including its Sales and Service Clouds, Field Service Mobile platform and Flow platform.

Meanwhile, other major tech players including OpenAI partner Microsoft, Google, AWS, Facebook, Adobe and Nvidia as well as a host of smaller independent vendors have revealed new generative AI technologies and applications for them over the last few months.

But not many are in wide use yet at enterprises.

As the GPT and other generative AI releases mount from Salesforce and other enterprises, Miller worried that sales and service teams may not be willing to wait that long for the new tools.

"It is easy to understand why teams want to use them now," Miller said. "Tools in beta, and launches in the future, may not be fast enough for an AI-hungry world."