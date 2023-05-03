Salesforce brings GPT to customer service, sales platforms

Salesforce on Wednesday unveiled Einstein GPT integrations with its customer service and sales platforms.

Einstein GPT, the CRM giant's generative AI assistant -- based partly on technology from Microsoft partner OpenAI -- will help service teams create tailored customer experiences in Service Cloud and write relevant responses in Sales Cloud, among other capabilities, according to Salesforce.

Einstein GPT for Service Cloud and Sales Cloud are now available in closed pilot only.

The vendor heralded the addition of Einstein GPT to the two CRM platforms soon after unveiling the AI assistant's integration with Field Service Mobile, as well as Data Cloud and Flow, last month.

For Salesforce, and many other customer-centric vendors, the hydrant of generative AI technology developments continues to gush, with most of the tech giants and many smaller tech vendors in recent months unveiling their own planned and actual generative AI integrations.

"This space is moving really rapidly," Valoir analyst Rebecca Wettemann said. "I expect we'll see similar announcements continue to come from other vendors."

Creating emails faster Automatic, personalized email crafting is a prized capability that generative AI can add to CX and CRM vendors' platforms. With the addition of Einstein GPT, Sales Cloud users will also be able to generate relevant emails using CRM data. By the end of the year, automated email generation will be as ubiquitous as spell check. Rebecca WettemannAnalyst, Valoir "Given how much time salespeople spend on crafting emails, this is likely to deliver a lot of benefit for customers," Wettemann said. Relationship management platform vendor Spiro released a similar new generative AI tool to help sales personnel write emails, she noted. Salesforce's biggest CRM competitor, Microsoft, in March also said its generative AI assistant Dynamics 365 Copilot will let users write customer email responses in Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales. "By the end of the year, automated email generation will be as ubiquitous as spell check," Wettemann said.

Competition in the GPT arena In the GPT battle between Microsoft and Salesforce, who's ahead is debatable. Compared with Microsoft's Copilot, Einstein GPT lags behind, according to Gartner analyst Kyle Davis. "Copilot is outpacing Einstein GPT due to the number of Microsoft CRM and ERP products for which Copilot has been announced," Davis said. Predrag Jakovljevic, analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers, agreed that Microsoft might have an advantage due to its position as an OpenAI insider because the tech giant is the AI research lab's main funder. But Salesforce will likely catch up, he said. Salesforce has solid offerings with Data Cloud, which unifies company data, and Salesforce's Tableau subsidiary, a longtime analytics and business intelligence (BI) software vendor, Jakovljevic said. Microsoft likewise boasts its own data-propelled Insights products for Office 365 and Viva Sales, as well as Power BI, its self-service BI platform. "They will likely reach parity eventually," Jakovljevic said. Einstein GPT in Sales Cloud will also let users transcribe conversations with customers in 14 more languages, including German, Hindi, Japanese and Spanish, for better sales coaching and training, according to Salesforce. "The coaching aspect is important, highlighting another benefit of generative AI -- scaling the ability of managers to provide data-driven coaching," Wettemann said.