Salesforce GenAI, data tools likely major Dreamforce themes

Say hello to Agentforce, which appears to be one of the big -- if not the biggest -- splashes to be unveiled at Dreamforce next month.

Salesforce has confirmed that Agentforce will be connected to Salesforce's Einstein 1 AI platform, although final details have yet to be locked down.

From the looks of product releases and what Salesforce executives have hinted at this summer, Agentforce appears to be a gathering of sales and service generative AI bots sharing common customer data, underpinned by Salesforce Data Cloud.

CEO Marc Benioff has teased Agentforce features and demo videos on X (formerly called Twitter) since July 5, including Einstein Sales Agent, with promises of painting a fuller picture at the company's Dreamforce user conference Sept. 15-17. Einstein Sales Agent, a generative AI sales bot released Thursday, has features to onboard salespeople as well as generative AI coaching as it listens in on live calls or digital conversations.

Einstein Sales Agent follows Service Agent, released last month, and a number of other significant releases that together point to some sort unified platform of generative AI bots working together across teams, starting with sales and service. Generative AI agents like Salesforce's promise to bring a massive improvements for customer chatbots and agent assist tools because they fuse natural language processing and complex data sets instantaneously, said Liz Miller, principal analyst at Constellation Research.

"With these types of bots we're allowing people to converse in the way that [humans] converse, but we're also allowing the AI to have a bidirectional, real-time conversation that feels natural and organic," Miller said. "It doesn't feel like you're talking to a bot. You're like, 'Oh, you kept up with a very complex situation.' In the old times -- a year ago -- you wouldn't have that."

Sometimes it can be difficult to drive adoption of sales tech, especially among seasoned reps who already make their sales targets without the aid of AI. Because generative AI can handle administrative work such as updating records and managing initial, low-level customer contact, Salesforce Sales Agent may have better traction among this hard-to-please crowd, predicted Ketan Karkhanis, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce Sales Cloud.

"Veteran salespeople will actually embrace this faster because now they can truly focus on what their true skills are, what their art is -- and that's the art of making the deal happen, not doing all this other work to get to the deal point," Karkhanis said.

Release notes for Winter '25 -- the next version to come out, scheduled to hit customers the weekends of Sept. 6, Oct. 5, and Oct. 12, depending on geography -- also offer some clues about new features to come. Users can now put "mini carts" for shopping on any web page; there is a newly launched Einstein for Developers documentation site; and the company has placed a new spotlight on Heroku, which will bring the ability to generate actions from External Services using Heroku apps through a metadata API, as well as more functionality for Heroku apps in general.

Generative AI in spotlight, Slack reborn No release date information has been given about Agentforce. Salesforce typically takes six months to a year from its Dreamforce debuts to roll out big new initiatives, however, often with a handful of features arriving at a time in agile fashion. Agentforce won't be the only tech that Salesforce likely will release or preview at Dreamforce. Einstein Copilots -- previewed last year -- feature generative AI to assist salespeople, marketers, customer service agents and others within a Salesforce user's enterprise. As Salesforce turns those previews into product releases, Dreamforce attendees can expect to see more features added. Copilot for Slack is scheduled to be released around Dreamforce. When Salesforce acquired Slack in 2020, Benioff said that Slack "would become the Salesforce interface." While that hasn't exactly come true, Slack remains an important platform for teams of developers, marketers, customer service agents and sales representatives to work together to solve problems and create revenue. In her first year as Slack CEO, Salesforce and Oracle veteran Denise Dresser has taken on the task of deepening the integration of Slack with Salesforce with the goal of increasing employee productivity though collaboration. She said generative AI tools such as Einstein Copilot for Slack will further progress toward achieving that. Bringing the power of structured and unstructured data [to Salesforce and Slack] -- which we are doing -- is incredibly powerful. Denise DresserCEO, Slack "Bringing the power of structured and unstructured data [to Salesforce and Slack] -- which we are doing -- is incredibly powerful," Dresser said. Salesforce also partnered with Workday to create AI-powered employee service agents for joint users, which tap data both in Salesforce and Workday that could be live as soon as the end of this year. There may be more information at Dreamforce on how those will integrate with Data Cloud and Agentforce, and what features they could provide such as employee onboarding tools and sales commission tracking and payments.