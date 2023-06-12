Salesforce unveils AI Cloud with new Einstein GPT Trust Layer

NEW YORK -- Salesforce on Monday unveiled AI Cloud to bring generative AI tools to all the CRM and CX vendor's applications.

AI Cloud will be generally available later this year, according to Salesforce.

AI Cloud is similar to Salesforce's existing Data Cloud, Gartner analyst Kyle Davis said. Both support various AI models and are built on top of Hyperforce, Salesforce's infrastructure for the public cloud, and both are foundational products for other platforms, he said.

AI Cloud provides generative AI across Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud. Likewise, Data Cloud provides data across those systems, Davis noted.

AI Cloud and Data Cloud work together to provide the data to the LLMs used to generate content and responses. Kyle DavisAnalyst, Gartner

"AI Cloud and Data Cloud work together to provide the data to the LLMs [large language models] used to generate content and responses," he said.

Salesforce joins the AI Cloud ranks Salesforce is not the first big tech vendor to implement an AI Cloud. Tech giants Microsoft -- with the GPT service based on LLM technology developed by its partner OpenAI -- AWS and Google all are AI cloud vendors, in essence, because they provide a range of AI services on their public clouds. But since Salesforce's AI Cloud is focused on CRM, the new cloud will be competing with a host of other vendors, according to Predrag Jakovljevic, analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers. "I don't think it will compete with AWS and Google yet," but it will with Microsoft and its Dynamics 365 platform, SAP, Oracle and Adobe, as well as independents such as Pegasystems, Zoho, Freshworks, SugarCRM, Creatio, Zendesk, and other CRM and CX vendors, he said.