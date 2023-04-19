Salesforce integrates Einstein GPT and Data Cloud into Flow

Salesforce on Wednesday introduced the integration of Einstein GPT, its CRM generative AI assistant, and Data Cloud, its CRM data platform, with Flow, Salesforce's automation toolbox.

By combining these capabilities, the CRM giant said it is aiming to help organizations adapt faster to their customers' online behavior and create more personalized experiences more simply and quickly.

Salesforce plans to launch the pilot of Einstein GPT for Flow in late summer. Features of Data Cloud for Flow will likely be generally available on a tiered schedule from June through early fall, according to John Kucera, Salesforce SVP of product management.

Incorporating generative AI to work faster When Salesforce launched Einstein GPT in March, and revealed that OpenAI was its official launch partner, it wasn't the only vendor with a generative AI assistant on the market. CRM competitor Microsoft unveiled Dynamics 365 Copilot and Pegasystems added generative AI-backed tools in its Pega Infinity platform. "What Salesforce is doing really well is leveraging its ecosystem of users and partners by simplifying processes for deploying generative AI," Opus Research analyst Dan Miller said. "Microsoft does similar stuff with a 'copilot' appearing in every element of its productivity suite." CX vendor Adobe's Firefly is also an effective tool for integrating generative AI into mundane tasks, Miller noted. Einstein GPT uses natural language to help uses build a flow quickly.