Generative AI-supported tools coming from Pegasystems

Amid an explosion of interest in generative AI tools, Pegasystems said it has incorporated generative AI-supported natural language prompting into Pega Infinity, its low-code CRM platform, to work within enterprise workflow guidelines and quicken processes for development, marketing and management.

The CRM and business process management vendor revealed its plans on Wednesday but said it won't release the generative AI-based tools until the third quarter, which starts July 1, and will introduce the tools at its annual user conference that starts June 11.

The tools will be grouped in Pega Infinity's app studio for application building and the Pega Customer Decision Hub for targeting specific demographics. The tools can also be used to generate insight data charts for managers.

Channeling technology behind ChatGPT Generative AI has taken center stage in tech since the general release of Open AI's ChatGPT, the AI chatbot powered by the GPT-3 language model, in November 2022. Generative AI incorporates machine learning capabilities in large language models and relies on content creation by algorithms and a small amount of user input. Generative AI's standout ability is its automatic generation of content based on these inputs. Since the launches of Microsoft's new Bing AI chatbot and the AI chatbot Google Bard, Gartner has been flooded with vendor announcements touting generative AI capabilities "like those behind ChatGPT," according to Jason Wong, an analyst at the research firm. "Many vendors, like Pega, have had some form of native generative AI features or integrations with cloud AI services for a couple of years now," Wong said. "However, they are typically not the same as the large language models running on cloud supercomputers that bring new levels of capabilities to generative AI products like ChatGPT, Bard and others." However, he noted that other CRM vendors will likely gravitate toward these generative AI-based offerings as well. Smaller vendors working with generative AI specifically for web app development include Debuild and Enzyme. "Low-code, model-driven automation platforms like Pega are very much suitable for generative AI innovations and we'll continue to see more embedding of AI into their tools," Wong said. Pega uses generative AI to create graphics showing data insights. A business user can request a chart to 'show me all orders placed by state, by month' for quick interpretation of customer data across various times and locations as well as in requested formats.