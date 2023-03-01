your123 - stock.adobe.com
Generative AI-supported tools coming from Pegasystems
CRM platform Pega Infinity will incorporate artificial intelligence language tools for quicker task management, insight visualization and app development.
Amid an explosion of interest in generative AI tools, Pegasystems said it has incorporated generative AI-supported natural language prompting into Pega Infinity, its low-code CRM platform, to work within enterprise workflow guidelines and quicken processes for development, marketing and management.
The CRM and business process management vendor revealed its plans on Wednesday but said it won't release the generative AI-based tools until the third quarter, which starts July 1, and will introduce the tools at its annual user conference that starts June 11.
The tools will be grouped in Pega Infinity's app studio for application building and the Pega Customer Decision Hub for targeting specific demographics. The tools can also be used to generate insight data charts for managers.
Channeling technology behind ChatGPT
Generative AI has taken center stage in tech since the general release of Open AI's ChatGPT, the AI chatbot powered by the GPT-3 language model, in November 2022.
Generative AI incorporates machine learning capabilities in large language models and relies on content creation by algorithms and a small amount of user input. Generative AI's standout ability is its automatic generation of content based on these inputs.
Since the launches of Microsoft's new Bing AI chatbot and the AI chatbot Google Bard, Gartner has been flooded with vendor announcements touting generative AI capabilities "like those behind ChatGPT," according to Jason Wong, an analyst at the research firm.
"Many vendors, like Pega, have had some form of native generative AI features or integrations with cloud AI services for a couple of years now," Wong said. "However, they are typically not the same as the large language models running on cloud supercomputers that bring new levels of capabilities to generative AI products like ChatGPT, Bard and others."
However, he noted that other CRM vendors will likely gravitate toward these generative AI-based offerings as well. Smaller vendors working with generative AI specifically for web app development include Debuild and Enzyme.
"Low-code, model-driven automation platforms like Pega are very much suitable for generative AI innovations and we'll continue to see more embedding of AI into their tools," Wong said.
Generative AI as a tool for CRM offerings
Pegasystems, based in Cambridge, Mass., has been working with some of the generative AI models and algorithms behind ChatGPT, according to the vendor's CTO, Don Schuerman. The new generative AI-supported capabilities in Pega Infinity are the result of that work.
"This is around how we can use the integration with those underlying models to help a developer or a low-code developer or a market or a businessperson accelerate some of the things that they naturally might want to do with the tool," Schuerman said.
Jason WongGartner, lead analyst
One way Pega Infinity has harnessed generative AI is to accelerate workflow for application development in App Studio, a tool for user experience, data management and case design.
With the new AI integration, users will be able to choose from an automatically generated list of workflow tasks to make a new application. From there, developers can view automatically generated test data within seconds, according to the vendor.
Another way Pega Infinity will use generative AI is in the Pega Customer Decision Hub, an automated customer engagement center.
Generative AI can help marketing teams target specific audiences by making a particular request, such as "refine this mortgage refinance offer to better interest a millennial audience." In this way, marketers can reach untapped demographics with less time and overhead, Pegasystems said.
Still another way Pega Infinity will use the technology is for visualizing data insights with graphics. A management professional can request a chart to "show me all orders placed by state, by month" for quick interpretation of customer data across various times and locations as well as in requested formats.
"Pega is smart to pre-announce the availability of tools for managing generative AI in advance of formal introduction in Q3 because customers and prospects are looking for ways to merge these resources into their existing workflows," said Opus Research analyst Dan Miller.
Mary Reines joined TechTarget Editorial in November 2022. She is a news writer covering customer experience and unified communications. Before TechTarget, Reines worked for five years as arts editor at the Marblehead Reporter.