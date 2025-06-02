Pegasystems expands agentic AI for business automation

In Pegasystems' world, giving end users license to prompt agents can lead to trouble, except for research and summarization.

The latest agentic AI features for Pega's Infinity software suite give the prompting power to developers building the agents for users. Developers can use prompts, documentation, descriptions of automation goals, source code and videos of RPA processes to build workflow apps in Blueprint, Pega's agentic AI designer.

While other vendors such as Salesforce, Microsoft and ServiceNow rely heavily on prompts for their agents, Pega draws a line at giving end users prompts for tasks where there's a clear idea of the desired output, such as research that can be checked.

That kind of AI isn't needed to make decisions or handle complex workflows, said Predrag Jakovljevic, an analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers.

"Agents that are primarily driven by prompts can go off the rails, using their AI reasoning power to take certain actions that the author didn't intend or anticipate," Jakovljevic said.

"Instead, Pega anchors its agents in workflows, which prescribe exactly how that agent should act at runtime," he said. "This makes the agents more predictable and reliable, which is particularly important in the highly regulated industries that Pega clients operate in."

Pegasystems CEO Alan Trefler said the agent workflow model is more reliable and predictable than the idea of prompts.

"The idea that somehow – that just with prompts we're going to reprogram our businesses and have them reliably do the right things, in a secure fashion -- doesn't play for most of what businesses do," Trefler said.