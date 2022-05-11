Appian awarded $2B in trade secret espionage case

A jury awarded Appian $2.036 billion in damages, finding Pegasystems had engaged in "willful and malicious" trade secret misappropriation. The verdict raises questions about the future of Pegasystems for some.

A software developer who worked on Appian software under a government contract was accused of spying on the company for more than a decade, sharing trade secrets with Pegasystems under an operation dubbed "Project Crush." Appian claimed Pegasystems hired the developer to divulge details about its software and provide videos of the development environment. The project was outed by a former Pegasystems employee, leading Appian to sue and win the largest payout in the history of Virginia's court system.

Pegasystems referred to the developer internally as a "spy," according to a press release Appian issued Tuesday announcing the verdict.

"It's shocking in the stupidity," said Will McKeon-White, an analyst at Forrester. "You don't spy on people, and you don't put 'spy' in writing."

In addition to the espionage, the press release detailed how Pegasystems employees used fake identities to access trial versions of Appian's software, a low-code system used to build apps and workflows. It also stated that Pegasystems CEO Alan Trefler accessed the system, using the alias Albert Skii.

Pegasystems made its intent to challenge the verdict. Lisa Pintchman, vice president of corporate communications, said the company "strongly disagrees with the claims and the recent verdict."

"We have strong grounds to overturn this result, and we are actively pursuing all legal options," she said.