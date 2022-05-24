Pegasystems acquires process mining tech, partners with CDP

Pegasystems acquired Everflow, a process mining startup, and also deepened partnerships with Google Cloud and Celebrus, a customer data platform. These deals come against the backdrop of a record financial judgment against the company in a corporate espionage case.

Everflow's process mining technology analyzes corporate event logs with machine learning tools to find bottlenecks in customer service, marketing and employee operations, problems that can be addressed with Pega Process AI workflow automation. Everflow's software is designed for line-of-business users to manage, analyze and optimize processes.

Pega follows other ERP and customer experience vendors in acquiring process mining vendors. SAP acquired Signavio in March 2021, and Microsoft acquired Minit in April of this year.

Process mining has become an essential technology for users to orchestrate bots and robotic process automation to digitize repetitive processes for ERP and CRM, said Predrag Jakovljevic, an analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers. He said it helps in many departments' and vertical industries' scenarios, including original equipment effectiveness optimization, customer journey transparency, working capital reduction, improved outcomes in healthcare, compliance and audit readiness, among others.

"The importance falls on collecting information, generating new insights on the weak spots and opportunities to improve, and acting upon them," Jakovljevic said.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Pega plans a limited rollout of Everflow functionality in its products in the fourth quarter, with a full launch next year.

CDP, Google partnerships launch Pegasystems also entered into a partnership with CDP vendor Celebrus, which has many joint customers with Pega. The partnership is a "formalization of some of the joint success we've been able to get," said Don Schuerman, Pegasystems CTO and vice president of product strategy and marketing. The partnership culminated in the release of Always-On Insights, which combines the Celebrus CDP with Pega Customer Decision Hub to capture first-party customer data and intermingle with third-party digital advertising data to drive automated marketing campaigns. It is available now. U.K.-based Celebrus isn't one of the larger or more well-known CDP players, said David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute. But it serves users both on premises and in the cloud, as does Pegasystems -- making it a good match. Partnering with Celebrus doesn't preclude Pegasystems from acquiring the company or another CDP in the future, he added. In the last several years, Pegasystems competitors such as Salesforce, Microsoft, Adobe and SAP have either bought or built CDPs. While CDP market consolidation has slowed down since its peak a couple years ago, Raab doesn't think it's over. "You always kind of wonder why someone would bother to buy if a perfectly adequate partner relationship is available to them," Raab said. "But the reason you buy is because you want the deeper connection, deeper integrations. If you just partner with somebody, you don't really control the roadmap -- that's why the big guys tend to build their own or buy." Pegasystems also extended its partnership with Google to run Pega Cloud on Google Cloud Platform. Pegasystems will begin to roll out some Pega Infinity applications in the Americas by the end of this quarter, with full global availability of all applications planned in the next 18-24 months. Pega Cloud already runs on AWS but expanded to Google to accommodate users' preferences for different cloud environments, Schuerman said.