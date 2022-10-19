CRM and BPM vendor Pegasystems adds new AI features

Pegasystems updated its Pega Infinity software suite with new AI features for business users including backend operations employees and service representatives, as well as developers.

The CRM and business process management (BPM) vendor, based in Cambridge, Mass., added the AI capabilities on Oct. 18 in its Pega Infinity 8.8 enterprise low-code platform update, with new features for Pega Platform, Pega Customer Decision Hub and Pega Customer Service.

The update’s tilt toward non-data scientist citizen developers adheres to the trend of software vendors -- including tech giants, mid-sized companies and startups -- orienting AI systems and capabilities toward business users.

Targeting business users With the update, Pegasystems also targeted business users with new AI capabilities for its Pega Platform automation system including a Developer Assistant panel, an application that provides recommendations to developers; a Prediction Widget that shows users how AI-powered predictions are made; and Pega Robot Studio, which enables users to build and deploy bots to automate repetitive tasks. The vendor also focused on its core customer engagement technology with new capabilities such as Pega Customer Data Connectors that link Pega Hub with customer data platforms such as Adobe and Celebrus, and Impact Analyzer for monitoring business goals and AI models in rea time. While competitors such as Salesforce with its Einstein AI system, Verint and Appian (which was awarded $2 billion in damages from Pegasystems in May in a theft of trade secrets lawsuit) offer similar automation products, Pegasystems still has some room to compete, said Predrag Jakovljevic, an analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers. “They can compete by making it easier to use, and to find their strongholds in certain industries like insurance, and financial institutions,” Jakovljevic said, adding that Pegasystems has long been strong in in decisioning, next best action and case management in applications such as insurance claims and mortgage forms.