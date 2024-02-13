Pega GenAI Blueprint aims at application design processes

Pegasystems continues to evolve its AI technology to help enterprises automate workflow development.

The business process automation and CRM vendor on Feb. 12 introduced Pega GenAI Blueprint, a collaboration platform that applies generative AI to the application design process.

Instead of only generating code for the development process, Pega GenAI Blueprint lets users optimize workflow designs. Users can describe the purpose of their application, and GenAI Blueprint provides suggestions for building it.

Focus on collaboration Users in separate departments can also collaborate using the tool. For example, IT and business leaders can modify, add, delete or save workflows in the app creation process while working together on projects. Pega GenAI Blueprint is an evolution of Pegasystems' Directly Capture Objectives platform that the vendor introduced more than a decade ago, said Predrag Jakovljevic, an analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers. The vendor's focus on workflow processes should appeal to the enterprise user, Jakovljevic added. "Pega seems to have a good library of industry-oriented process templates to start from," he said. "GenAI will be useful to provide related content to those processes." However, Pega GenAI Blueprint is not unique because the low-code market is full of vendors using AI capabilities to help with the app development process, Forrester Research analyst John Bratincevic said.

Focus on design In Pega's case, GenAI Blueprint users employ AI to help with the upfront design process of an application development. It helps them determine what an app and the process to build it should look like. "Most platforms are basically doing that," Bratincevic said. "It's pretty common to be able to describe what you want to the platform and it'll configure it for you." It's wise because they're good at design. And it allows them to quickly bring their data and processes to work in their design shops to bear. John BratincevicAnalyst, Forrester Research What differentiates Pegasystems is its focus on the design step as a separate process instead of adding design and development together like other low-code platforms, Bratincevic added. "It's wise because they're good at design. And it allows them to quickly bring their data and processes to work in their design shops to bear," he continued. "It kicks the can down the road of having to translate every aspect of it into software automatically." This helps with a problem in the market in which vendors are enabling enterprises to create applications through an API. However, the apps are not quite mature yet. By focusing on design, Pegasystems helps enterprises "get started in the software development lifecycle without having to perfect the process of using AI to do actual development work," Bratincevic said.