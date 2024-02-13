metamorworks - stock.adobe.com
Pega GenAI Blueprint aims at application design processes
While the vendor's use of the technology is similar to others in the low-code market, its focus on design differentiates it. The platform enables collaboration.
Pegasystems continues to evolve its AI technology to help enterprises automate workflow development.
The business process automation and CRM vendor on Feb. 12 introduced Pega GenAI Blueprint, a collaboration platform that applies generative AI to the application design process.
Instead of only generating code for the development process, Pega GenAI Blueprint lets users optimize workflow designs. Users can describe the purpose of their application, and GenAI Blueprint provides suggestions for building it.
Focus on collaboration
Users in separate departments can also collaborate using the tool. For example, IT and business leaders can modify, add, delete or save workflows in the app creation process while working together on projects.
Pega GenAI Blueprint is an evolution of Pegasystems' Directly Capture Objectives platform that the vendor introduced more than a decade ago, said Predrag Jakovljevic, an analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers.
The vendor's focus on workflow processes should appeal to the enterprise user, Jakovljevic added.
"Pega seems to have a good library of industry-oriented process templates to start from," he said. "GenAI will be useful to provide related content to those processes."
However, Pega GenAI Blueprint is not unique because the low-code market is full of vendors using AI capabilities to help with the app development process, Forrester Research analyst John Bratincevic said.
Focus on design
In Pega's case, GenAI Blueprint users employ AI to help with the upfront design process of an application development. It helps them determine what an app and the process to build it should look like.
"Most platforms are basically doing that," Bratincevic said. "It's pretty common to be able to describe what you want to the platform and it'll configure it for you."
John BratincevicAnalyst, Forrester Research
What differentiates Pegasystems is its focus on the design step as a separate process instead of adding design and development together like other low-code platforms, Bratincevic added.
"It's wise because they're good at design. And it allows them to quickly bring their data and processes to work in their design shops to bear," he continued. "It kicks the can down the road of having to translate every aspect of it into software automatically."
This helps with a problem in the market in which vendors are enabling enterprises to create applications through an API. However, the apps are not quite mature yet.
By focusing on design, Pegasystems helps enterprises "get started in the software development lifecycle without having to perfect the process of using AI to do actual development work," Bratincevic said.
Change in workflow and customer retention
For Pegasystems, it's about forcing enterprises to change their workflow development process, CTO Don Schuerman said.
"It's going to generate a lot more enterprise innovation because a lot of times, what we see is when people build a workflow process, they tend to start with the existing process, which is often broken," Schuerman said. "Not only does it accelerate how you build workflows, but it actually gets you within to a more optimal workflow faster."
Moreover, this helps Pegasystems retain customers, said Matt Mullen, an analyst with Deep Analysis.
"Deploying AI here helps Pega customers to enforce best practices and reduce services. And everyone wants less professional services involvement in projects. So it makes sense to decrease time to practical use for customers and help smooth ongoing revenue for Pega," Mullen said.
An initial version of Pega GenAI Blueprint is now available for some users. It will be generally available by the end of the second quarter, with a version that includes inviting collaborators, importing blueprints into the Pega Platform and deploying applications.
Esther Ajao is a TechTarget Editorial news writer covering artificial intelligence software and systems.