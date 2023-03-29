How generative AI will sink or swim in customer service

Generative AI -- GenAI for short -- has gotten the tech world's attention, for the moment. Yet, just like a bill before Congress must pass through committee, the House, the Senate and the President's desks, GenAI will likely pass through a few validations before it takes root in the contact center.

Contact centers are tightly budgeted operations that adhere to KPIs such as time-to-answer and hold times. As KPIs plug deeper into organizational data, organizations can attribute metrics like customer satisfaction and retention to customer service interactions. Most organizations appear to be in the earliest days of connecting data and workflows to carry out such complex measurements, and vendors are in the early stages of adding AI to customer service technologies.

Uses of GenAI in customer service We are seeing some CX technology vendors -- Microsoft, Salesforce, Nice, eGain and Adobe, to name a few -- hint at things to come with GenAI in customer service. For example, smart routing of customer requests, customer journey orchestration and personalization could all benefit from the technology. And the big one: Agent assist tools and chatbots. These codependent services search a company's historical knowledge base and, based on a customer's recorded data, suggest solutions to customer problems. GenAI promises to add written summaries of search results and compose real-time communications for chatbots or contact center agents on channels like social media, email and chat. Not all agents are great writers, and those who are don't always have time to write artful replies when their managers monitor time-to-answer. GenAI will, one hopes, eventually unseat rules-based bots that everyday service providers use -- such as banks, telecommunications companies and multinational credit card companies -- as these can spin off into nonsense if a customer's question is too specific.