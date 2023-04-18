How generative AI for business enhances collaboration

ChatGPT has been a hot tech trend, and few innovations in any field have attracted as much attention in so little time. For those who view this as the "Year of AI," ChatGPT has already provided all the validation needed, and we've barely scratched the surface.

That said, as with other new forms of technology, adoption starts in the consumer world. Many have experimented with ChatGPT, whereas commercial deployments in business environments have only started coming into play. Generative AI for business is starting to take shape for collaboration and contact center use cases but cautiously, given such a short track record.

Microsoft Teams has been an early adopter of ChatGPT, so it's important to watch the company's moves as a major investor in OpenAI. Unified communications-as-a-service players are following Microsoft's lead. However, it's important to note that ChatGPT is just one form of generative AI, and innovation can come from any vendor or platform provider. The possibilities are endless, and to provide a sense of what to expect, here are two emerging areas for generative AI in the collaboration space.

1. Digital assistants This use case takes a few different forms, such as an intelligent personal assistant or virtual meeting assistant. In time, other variations will be added, but the underlying idea is for how generative AI can enhance applications built to manage and automate personal workloads. To a large extent, this is already being done using speech recognition, where workers interact with bots through voice to automate routine tasks, like calendaring, managing meetings, transcribing meeting notes and dictating emails. The AI component means that these assistants learn more and more about the worker over time with machine learning, enabling AI to take on a greater range of tasks with more complexity. As trust builds, each worker can essentially have a personal virtual secretary, leaving more time to engage in work that calls for deep thinking, intense collaboration and creativity. With an AI foundation in place to enable these digital assistants, generative AI can add new value for collaboration that goes beyond speech recognition. AI's ability to accurately handle voice communication is essential for building trust with end users, and once that develops, end users will be more comfortable relying on applications like ChatGPT. These applications will be different, as they use AI and search not just to gather information from a wide range of sources, but also to generate new forms of content. The outputs need to be specified by the end user, and as would be done with a human secretary, the bot would be directed to generate whatever is needed, such as email replies, meeting summaries and reports. What takes this beyond what you can do with conversational AI today is the ability to tailor each output for a specific audience or even individual. Not only can generative AI create these forms of content, but with enough guidance, the technology recognizes the characteristics of the reader well enough to create a more personal and relatable environment. However, ChatGPT can be wrong as much as it can be right, leaving room for refinement, but for now, the possibilities are clear.