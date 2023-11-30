AI speech technology offers enterprises benefits, risks

Speech recognition technology has always been core to the enterprise communications landscape. Speech technology is fairly mature and provides a high level of utility, particularly for telephony and meeting rooms. But, with the advent of AI, new applications for speech are emerging that need to be considered in a different light.

The accuracy of speech to text and transcription is important. But the underlying legacy technology can only improve incrementally, so there is no transformative capability here. AI-driven speech recognition technology, on the other hand, offers innovation that drives new business value, largely because these capabilities can address different challenges.

Applying AI to voice recognition brings scale and speed that go well beyond what legacy speech technologies can manage. Rather than transcription, where the objective is accurate capture of speech t text, today's AI can infer understanding and intent from what is being said. That gives rise to new applications.

Let's examine some key benefits and challenges associated with AI speech technology.

AI speech technology benefits 1. New value from transcription Conventional speech-to-text tools are labor-intensive and were never intended to capture every conversation. At face value, the benefit of AI-driven speech recognition is transcription that's better, faster and cheaper, making it more cost-effective for the enterprise. There is also a higher-level payoff to consider in the form of doing speech to text on a much greater scale. AI's transcription accuracy is one part of the equation, but even greater value comes from new data streams when speech is converted to text. The more data fed into an AI engine, the more value it provides as it applies tools such as machine learning to further improve accuracy and identify patterns to drive better business decisions. 2. Workflow automation As voice recognition accuracy keeps improving, workers are becoming more comfortable using speech as the interface for AI-based applications to automate workflows. Instead of manually going through multiple steps to schedule a meeting or share results of a report with the team, voice can be used to direct chatbots to automate these tasks and processes. These capabilities, known as digital personal assistants, are just emerging. They enable workers to have their own bots that can understand speech-based commands and queries. Generative AI offers additional automation opportunities. Although the technology's capabilities aren't yet mature, generative AI will let workers use speech or text to ask a bot to compose an email or letter in their own voices, saving additional time and effort. Early results are promising as credible responses can be generated with only minimal input from humans. 3. Touchless interaction This is another form of automation, and it stems from the COVID-19 pandemic era when physical distancing and touchless interaction were the norm. Those concerns have now abated, but there are many use cases where voice is a better medium than touch. These use cases have less to do with speech recognition and more to do with voice and speaker recognition. While most speech recognition technologies focus on communications, these touchless applications target authentication. Voice biometrics, for example, could be used to control who could gain access to restricted areas. Voice prompts could also be used to start and manage a meeting or to conduct financial transactions. Keep in mind: AI is iterative. Performance improves the more you use it and the more data sets it has to work with. It's, therefore, unreasonable to expect AI to have near-perfect speech accuracy right from the start.