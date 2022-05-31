By its nature, a hybrid meeting involves people located in a variety of settings, encompassing team members in the office, at home and those in remote or mobile locations.

Each location has its own connectivity demands and challenges, and even within a single site -- say an office -- people might be working from their desks, within a conference room or in a huddle room.

Yet, even as IT confronts the concept of "what is a hybrid meeting," one thing is clear: Business will have to support them all.

A more fluid workspace changes the equation Today's world of hybrid work presents technology challenges on many levels, and determining the best way to support meetings is particularly important when maintaining productivity. The workplace has become more fluid, and while there will always be some meetings where everyone is in the same space at the same time, hybrid is the new normal. For hybrid meetings to be effective, IT leaders must provide a collaboration foundation that works seamlessly across various settings. This is a prime use case for unified communications as a service (UCaaS). A cloud-based platform is the best way to support distributed teams. It presents users with a uniform set of collaboration applications, as well as a consistent experience.