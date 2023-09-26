Assess unified communications pros and cons for hybrid work

With hybrid work now becoming the norm, businesses need to provide more consistent support for workers. And the strength of unified communications is receiving renewed attention.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, workers primarily were office-based and supported by premises-based UC platforms. Now, however, anywhere-anytime working is the expectation. To support these distributed workforces, businesses are shifting to unified communications as a service (UCaaS).

UCaaS is just one part of the broader migration to the cloud that all businesses are managing. When adopting unified communications, IT leaders need to carefully consider their rationale. This is especially true for businesses new to both cloud and UC, as each represents a new way of doing things. Adopting new technologies always comes with uncertainty. To help address those concerns, let's examine some unified communications pros and cons.

Advantages for UCaaS Deploying UCaaS benefits both end users and IT departments. The key benefits of UCaaS simplify IT management and UX for employees. 1. One vendor, one platform This is probably the strongest value driver of any UCaaS deployment. Instead of using communication apps on a standalone basis, often supported by different vendors, UCaaS provides all these services in one place. In addition, applications, including VoIP, video conferencing, messaging and email, are all integrated. Workers manage all their communications and workflows with one platform. This is far more efficient than jumping in and out of programs, making UCaaS a new driver for productivity. IT's workload is also simplified because one vendor oversees the entire deployment. 2. Consistent UX for all This may be UCaaS' strongest advantage, especially when supporting a hybrid workforce. Workers are likely in multiple settings, all using a variety of endpoints or devices. Providing consistent UX for all these scenarios is a fundamental tenet of UC. The rise of hybrid work has made the task of providing a standard UX more complex, but UCaaS providers have kept pace. In addition, today's workers routinely shift modes over the course of their day, as well as during a particular session. They may be going from PC or desk phone to smartphone, instant messaging to VoIP or from one-to-one email to video conferencing for a team meeting. Whatever the situation, UX needs to be consistent for workers to be productive, and this is a critical capability to vet when evaluating vendors. 3. SaaS model UCaaS offers many advantages in a cloud migration, particularly for IT departments. First, UCaaS is subscription-based, which shifts the economics from Capex to Opex -- a more manageable approach when financial resources are constrained. Because you only pay for what you consume, it's a good way to keep expenses in check. Second, the cloud model enables companies to stay current with technologies that are continuously evolving. Third, UC upgrades are made automatically and provision to all subscribers, regardless of their location. The same flexibility applies to new applications, whether it's a few dozen licenses or thousands of them.