3 top trends reshaping unified communications jobs

The rapid adoption of AI, the hybrid workplace landscape and the growing popularity of unified communications as a service are among the trends that will shape unified communications jobs and hiring in the next 12 months.

These shifts will keep UC professionals busy, but they might also require new skills in order to shine as a job candidate. These trends might also steer more job candidates toward positions offered by vendors instead of nontech firms.

"Professionals well-versed in both the contact center-as-a-service and unified communications-as-a-service markets will be highly sought after," said Prachi Nema, principal analyst, enterprise communications, at Omdia.

Vendors, such as Cisco, RingCentral and Zoom, offer integrated UCaaS and CCaaS bundles, which results in growing demand for UC professionals with expertise in both domains, she said.

The UCaaS market is expected to reach $24.8 billion in 2024, a 50% jump from 2019, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets. This growth is fueled by demand for UCaaS by large enterprises and SMBs, mobility and emerging technology like AI.

Job candidates must have a track record of improving operations, be able to work with and manage multiple devices and systems, and improve communication and collaboration processes.

Hiring managers seek operational efficiency There is one common element in hiring UC professionals in 2024 -- the need for creating greater efficiencies, according to Rebecca Broadway, principal, product management, 5G/unified communications, at Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Fla. Broadway, commenting on UC hiring trends in general and not specifically about Lockheed Martin, said organizations are exploring a host of new technologies, increasing cloud investments and determining what role AI and machine learning should have in their operations. On top of those challenges, many organizations are faced with managing on-premises systems and devices with large numbers of remote workers and personal devices. The technology stack for hybrid work arrangements should be flexible and secure. Accessibility, reliability and scalability are key for success. As a result, hiring managers are more demanding, Broadway said. Job candidates must have a track record of improving operations, be able to work with and manage multiple devices and systems, and improve communication and collaboration processes.

AI skills in high demand UC job candidates should be able to demonstrate a willingness to learn in-demand skills quickly. For many, that includes learning how to work with AI applications. "AI will be in high demand for 2024 as vendors and enterprises further embrace AI across their products and workflows," Nema said. Integrating AI applications into the development process can result in significant productivity gains as well as free up time for UC professionals to develop unique features. AI investments will only increase and organizations will look to vendors that can provide that capability -- further driving UCaaS interest.

Hybrid work isn't going away While the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic are now behind us, its full impact on the workplace and workforce is anything but finished. Hybrid work has gained significant traction, and this shift has placed new demands on unified communications jobs. Many organizations still have up to a quarter of their workforce performing their jobs from home. That drives the need for tools and technologies designed for remote communication, collaboration and engagement. The challenge for many organizations is in supporting the communication and collaboration needs of both on-site and remote workers without sacrificing functionality and security.