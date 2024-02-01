10 essential business benefits of unified communications

A range of communications services fall under the umbrella of unified communications. Yet, implementations of UC tools can vary greatly from one organization to the next. Thus, choosing the right UC platform for your needs can be a challenge.

Before picking a platform, the need for UC must be apparent. Traditionally speaking, most businesses consider the telephone to be the most important communications tool a business can provide.

However, you'll likely find an increasing number of situations where other forms of communication are more efficient, easier to manage or create better overall UX. This is especially true considering recent trends toward hybrid and remote workforces. In many situations, telephone calls are no longer the best option. That's where more modern UC tools, such as video conferencing, team chat and file sharing, come into play from a user productivity perspective.

2. Increase employee productivity This is where UC has the greatest effect since all employees use communications applications. For internal communication, presence is the key catalyst since it enables employees to see the status of co-workers in real time. Status can include information such as their location, whether they're on a call and if they're able to communicate at any given time. Not only does this technology cut down on wasted time, employees can also choose the best form of communication for the task at hand by knowing which modes and team members are available. Unified communications benefits employees by empowering them to work effectively from the corporate office or a remote location, which is a key driver for personal productivity in the mobile and remote workforce we now operate in. For most employees, the desk is just one of many locations where work gets done, and UC is built around where the end user is, rather than where the desk phone is.

3. Foster team collaboration Outside solo work, employees also work in teams, where the need for effective communication is even more important. With today's geographically dispersed workforces and decentralized operations, teams rarely meet in person all at once. Team chat and file sharing applications enable employees to communicate effectively between teams that operate in different locations and time zones. Another way unified communications benefits businesses is the consistent cross-platform end-user experience, where everyone is using the same applications on their desktops, laptops and mobile devices. Users can easily collaborate in real time wherever they are. Again, companies can add other users to conversations when necessary. Higher-end UC services have a strong video component, including HD video conferencing, and this can help reduce the need for travel to attend a meeting in person. Another key benefit is the persistent nature of UC. It's always available, so ad hoc meetings are never a problem. Conventional conferencing systems are reservation-based and not always ideal or available for informal collaboration -- a mode that many employees prefer given their busy schedules.

4. Increase organizational agility When both employees and teams are more productive, the organization is as well. Organizational agility reflects the strategic value of UC, as the results have an additive effect on the business as a whole. But, to recognize how unified communications benefits business, the organization must view UC through the eyes of management, not just the IT staff. For management, communications may only have a utilitarian value, but the UC value proposition resonates when shown to drive productivity, streamline processes and lead to better business outcomes. Businesses need agility in all areas to be competitive, and management supports initiatives that deliver on this strategy. This includes the ability to communicate swiftly. While the use case is strong, there aren't metrics to make a numbers-driven decision, so the rationale needs to be built around the assurance that UC can perform as advertised.

5. Streamline IT operations The responsibility falls on IT to deploy and effectively manage a UC platform across the organization. However, unified communications benefits IT staff by deploying applications in a common environment. IT teams achieve deployment either through on-premises appliances, VMs or managed services within a public cloud. The ability to properly manage a range of communications applications is ideal -- especially when it eliminates the need for employees to seek communications tools outside the control of IT. For example, BYOD policies and shadow IT present ongoing challenges for IT, as control over network resources keeps slipping into the hands of end users. IT would welcome anything to level the playing field. With network communications management, UC is an improvement over enabling anyone to randomly choose communications tools that open the entire organization up to malware threats and data loss.

6. Reduce costs While ROI can be an important factor in evaluating other business technology benefits, it is not a good measurement for UC as it can be more difficult to quantify. However, deploying a UC platform does offer some cost savings that provide measurable benefits to organizations. First is consolidating overlapping communications services. Businesses spend a lot of money on various conferencing services, and ROI is often disappointing because of the high cost and poor UX. Deploying a single platform for communications enables organizations to consolidate multiple services that IT -- or end users themselves -- may have deployed, cutting down on ongoing subscription fees. As mentioned earlier, higher-end platforms include HD video conferencing, which enables organizations to replace in-person meetings with virtual ones. While this doesn't directly affect IT budgets, it does reduce travel costs and related expenses for organizations. Picking a UC provider is an important strategic decision for the entire organization. Yet, it's clear that a platform cannot be justified on numbers alone. UC's value should be reflected in improved employee performance and efficiencies. For businesses that see a direct connection between communication and workflow outcomes, these use cases provide a solid foundation for making a decision that serves management and IT equally well.

7. Connect remote employees Telephony vendors developed UC as a successor to private branch exchange, which has been in decline for some time. While these first-generation tools brought new value to enterprises looking to stay current with technology, today's cloud-based UC offerings are even more beneficial. Remote work sharply increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is difficult to support with premises-based technology. The new remote work norm has pushed IT to adopt technologies that support a decentralized workplace, positioning UCaaS as an especially handy technology for enterprises. For disparate team members to collaborate effectively, they need a consistent set of tools and applications. Remote workers use a variety of endpoints across a variety of settings, and UC offers the same UX as in the office, making it much easier to collaborate, regardless of location.

8. Strengthen IT security IT security is a core strength of UC since it natively integrates all the applications into a unified platform. Since all the applications interwork with each other, communications are more seamless as the platform doesn't need to authenticate each incidence of usage. Along the same lines, UC integration makes it easier for IT to apply a standard set of security policies across all communications applications. Tasks like security patches or compliance updates are also less complex to manage than if each application had its own set of protocols and parameters that required separate attention. A less obvious benefit is reduced reliance on consumer-grade applications, which can introduce new security risks since they deploy outside the IT purview. When all the applications for collaboration work seamlessly on a common platform, workers have less reason to download standalone applications from the cloud.

9. Improve customer service As cloud-based platforms gain traction, the rationale for integrating UC with the contact center is becoming stronger. While on-premises systems cannot support that option, many cloud providers now offer UC and contact center platforms on a joint basis. These platforms do sell well because they share many common elements with premises-based tools, and with cloud, they can be easily scaled into an integrated offering. The introduction of UC capabilities in the contact center means that agents can more easily access resources outside the contact center, while engaging with customers, so they can find the right resources within the organization on the fly and connect them as needed. Otherwise, agents have to end the call, search for the right help and then call the customer back -- not a recipe for great customer service. With UC in place, agents have a better chance of a fast resolution, with only a single call necessary to assist the customer.