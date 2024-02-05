Strategic benefits of managed UC services

IT departments looking to go lean are constantly seeking out ways to move applications, data and services to the public cloud. Essentially, they want to do more with less.

Yet, historically, unified communications (UC) remained in-house and on premises for several reasons. For example, organizations might get locked into long-term telecom contracts, have concerns about a lack of customization and control, or be fine with the attitude of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Over the years, however, managed UC services have come a long way to create a solid set of benefits that may convince business leaders to reconsider on-premises deployments. Let's examine the purpose of managed UC services, how their benefits can reduce IT management and maintenance, and ultimately improve end-user productivity.

How do UC managed services improve business collaboration? From an end-user perspective, managed UC services provide greatly enhanced access to business voice, messaging, video conferencing and other collaboration applications. Instead of requiring remote access methods, such as a VPN, to access localized UC services, cloud-deployed UC tools become directly accessible anywhere internet access is available. UCaaS is spread across multiple geographically dispersed clouds in most provider environments. This places UC services closer to all end users, regardless of if they are working from an office or remotely. Additionally, all tools and services are tightly integrated with one another, which opens a number of new multichannel and omnichannel communications capabilities to end users. Finally, managed UC service providers are often quick to deliver bug fixes and new features that end users can take advantage of. This provides users with the latest and most reliable communications service, which can result in improved communication both inside and outside the organization.