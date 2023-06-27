Collaboration tool sprawl challenges and how to address them

Unified communications and collaboration tools are an efficient way of connecting with employees and teams. Organizations have rolled out all kinds of tools to support collaboration among distributed teams, but it's possible to have too much of a good thing.

Collaboration tool sprawl is the result of using an abundance of communications platforms to the point where there are too many to keep track of, confusing users, said Blair Pleasant, principal analyst at COMMfusion LLC.

When rollouts become sprawl How do you know if you have too many tools? The short answer is: It depends. According to an Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) study, 44% of organizations have deployed six to 10 communications and collaboration platforms, while another 37% use between 11 and 20 platforms. An organization may have enough IT resources to support any number of tools, but that doesn't mean doing so is always the right answer, said Gabe Knuth, analyst at TechTarget's ESG. However, it's hard to maintain a productive work environment when you're switching from one app to another. Consolidating these apps -- including chat, unified communications (UC) and contact center ­-- would help with the sprawl, he said. The more tools you have that are in use across different teams, the more difficult interteam collaboration becomes. Gabe KnuthAnalyst, ESG "The more tools you have that are in use across different teams, the more difficult interteam collaboration becomes," Knuth said. "They lose that effective collaboration when they start to branch out to other teams that use different things." On the other hand, using more than four tools could be when users start to experience sprawl challenges, Pleasant said. She noted that Teams, Zoom and Slack are often the three main products organizations use for communications. But it's hard to know what's too many for the average worker, she said.

Common tool sprawl challenges Users on both ends of the platforms can come across multiple obstacles when working with too many team collaboration tools. According to Pleasant, common challenges include the following: Switching between apps, which can be distracting for the user.

A lack of interoperability among tools.

Not knowing which tool to use and for which tasks.

Workflow getting impacted.

Decreased productivity. Security is another factor to consider with tool sprawl -- not that the tools are not secure, but that IT must dedicate more expertise and resources when more tools are in use, Knuth said. For example, if Zoom, Webex and Microsoft Teams are all deployed in an organization, then IT staff need to be knowledgeable of those platforms in order to properly support them, he said. Benefits of adopting team collaboration tools include reduced email use and meetings, increased productivity and revenue, and saved money. However, if individual teams are allowed to do whatever they want, IT won't always have the ability to manage, support or secure all the platforms. It would be up to those individuals to make sure security measures are correctly implemented, Knuth noted. Without IT involvement, there would be gaps in knowledge of tools being used in the organization, which can create security issues among other things, Knuth added. One overlooked challenge of tool sprawl is cognitive fatigue. When people are switching back and forth from one platform to the next, users can be left mentally exhausted or burned out, Knuth said. And, though not a lot of time is lost among switches in one instance, it eventually adds up, he said. "Working in one app and one screen and then suddenly you have to change, that can provide some of that cognitive fatigue because it's more challenging for the brain to kind of switch gears," Pleasant said.