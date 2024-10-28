Omnissa-CrowdStrike union reunites management and security

Omnissa -- formerly VMware's end-user computing division -- and CrowdStrike just announced a partnership that will help their customers secure both physical and virtual desktops.

While the press release didn't focus on the details of the integration, the idea that Omnissa and CrowdStrike are working together reinforces a trend that's been growing for a few years: the convergence of endpoint management and endpoint security, with a splash of virtual desktops thrown in for good measure.

Many vendors are realizing this and working to relieve it in some way. Microsoft has been bolstering Intune while adding value to its E5 subscribers. Tanium has been building out its endpoint management and incident response capabilities, as well as its partnerships with security platforms. And CrowdStrike has also partnered with companies such as NinjaOne and Adaptiva, both of which presented in the CrowdStrike booth at RSA Conference last year about this very topic.

To list all the vendors and collaborations would get long and exhausting but suffice it to say that there is a lot of activity here, and for good reason.