Observations from the intersection of UCC and EUC

As end user computing continues to grow, it's increasingly overlapping with areas that were at one time adjacent.

There's no better example than unified communications and collaboration (UCC), which have become so core to the overall end user experience that it's sometimes hard to differentiate the two. That's not to say there aren't differences. For example, people with an end-user computing-related role (EUC) have never really had to pay attention to VoIP infrastructure or SIP trunking.

But, as EUC folks already know, it's important to understand the many adjacent technologies that end users brush up against. After all, we're accustomed to lending an outside-in perspective on things from the end user's viewpoint.

With that in mind, here are a few thoughts on UCC that have appeared on my radar recently -- the new role of the office in the daily lives of employees and the increasing interest in asynchronous video.

The new role of the office Depending where you look, you can find data that shows that either hybrid work is here to stay and we all need to plan on working remotely forever, or that most employees are returning to the office and it's impossible to be productive anywhere else. The real answer, of course, is hardly as binary as that. Many vendors and organizations are revisiting both what it really means to be hybrid and what the purpose of the office is. It's true that employers and employees have invested in UCC for remote workers to ensure effective, reliable communication and collaboration. In fact, so much has been done to ensure this that the idea of returning to the office seems like a step back from a collaboration perspective. To combat this and to encourage workers to return to the office at least part time, some organizations are reimagining the office as a collaboration space rather than a cubicle farm. This way, the best collaboration experience is in the office, even if the preferred environment to get the work done is still a remote location. This concept is relatively new, so the effect this has on return-to-office efforts remains to be seen, but the technology is there to provide a consistent experience wherever users happen to be. Organizations can invest in some really cool meeting and conference room technologies to make the office a great collaboration space for when users can actually get together.