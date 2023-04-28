5 steps to achieve UC network modernization for hybrid work

The enterprise communications and collaboration landscape continues to evolve as organizations shift from remote to hybrid work and as video becomes a critical business technology. Indeed, 81% of companies polled in Metrigy's global "Workplace Collaboration: 2023-24" study of 440 organizations said they use video for all or most of their meetings, with 63% reporting they increased their use of video within the last year. What's more, nearly 38% of IT leaders now view video as a business-critical technology for which downtime or poor performance cannot be tolerated.

Video isn't just for conferencing. Most companies are increasing their use of webinars, video streaming and video sharing to improve employees' ability to communicate and collaborate. Video is a key part of the mix as the survey found employees increasingly split their time between home and office, with almost a third working both remotely and in the office, with 25% working full time at home and 37% full time in the office. And all these changes have created new demands on unified communications (UC) network infrastructure.