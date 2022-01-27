Pairing SD-WAN, UCaaS together has benefits and challenges

Nowadays, communications come in many forms, including voice, video conferencing, meeting services, messaging, streaming and more. Companies like Avaya, Cisco and Vonage, for example, bundle these capabilities together and sell them as unified communications, or UC.

As organizations change their consumption models and buy more communications as a service, they can now purchase UC as a service, also known as UCaaS.

When UCaaS ties branch offices back to headquarters, the service runs over WAN connections. Additionally, companies are deploying software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) for improved WAN management and cloud connectivity. As a result, it seems UCaaS -- which also runs over that internet connection -- would synergize well with SD-WAN if bundled together.

While bundling SD-WAN and UCaaS could provide certain benefits for organizations, some challenges and hidden drawbacks could be lurking. Let's look at the pros and cons of combining SD-WAN and UCaaS.

How SD-WAN, UCaaS work together Bundling SD-WAN and UCaaS can have its advantages. The following are three distinct advantages: Reap better packet performance. Viewing SD-WAN and UCaaS traffic together can help improve video quality through better quality of service, while also reducing packet loss or packet duplication. The possible benefits of more efficient bandwidth and the ability to identify priority traffic, while also addressing packet loss mitigation, can help overall communications.

Viewing SD-WAN and UCaaS traffic together can help improve video quality through better quality of service, while also reducing packet loss or packet duplication. The possible benefits of more efficient bandwidth and the ability to identify priority traffic, while also addressing packet loss mitigation, can help overall communications. Gain more complete visibility. Combining SD-WAN with UCaaS enables better visibility into the holistic environment. The combination of the two technologies could spot potential issues more easily, especially if there's a shared console for the two services.

Combining SD-WAN with UCaaS enables better visibility into the holistic environment. The combination of the two technologies could spot potential issues more easily, especially if there's a shared console for the two services. Flex some pricing leverage. If SD-WAN and UCaaS are handled as a package deal or as part of an overall services agreement, a business may see purchasing and support advantages from a single vendor.