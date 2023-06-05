Explore UCaaS architecture options and when to choose them

Demand for cloud-based unified communications is on the rise. A growing number of vendors have sprung up to offer unified communications as a service and meet the need for cloud UC.

UCaaS platforms provide a variety of communication and collaboration services using a cloud delivery model. In addition, moving to UCaaS can help organizations reduce Capex compared to deploying an on-premises platform.

Organizations considering moving UC to the cloud should understand the architecture options and core features of UCaaS platforms. IT decision-makers should also become aware of the additional capabilities some vendors offer. Let's examine the different architecture types, features and additional capabilities of UCaaS platform offerings.