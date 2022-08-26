UC hybrid models reap benefits but require good planning

Hybrid unified communications systems have always been tricky to manage, and now that remote work and hybrid work have become a permanent fixture among many companies, overseeing a mixed UC environment has become even more challenging.

When employees began working from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the edge of the network blurred. While the network edges moved around, communications became more complex. Meanwhile, UC features blossomed, and application support multiplied.

For enterprises deploying a hybrid cloud model to support the hybrid workplace, the biggest hurdle is making sure all the pieces, from PBXs to video conferencing, work together. The next is managing the platforms themselves. And the single most important task is assuring the security of them all. The more complex your hybrid UC environment, the more difficult it is to accomplish the tasks above.

Pros and cons of hybrid UC A hybrid UC environment blends resources residing on premises and in the cloud. This approach yields multiple benefits. First, it enables organizations to take advantage of existing internal Capex, keep data behind firewall systems, and create new API calls and integrations into other systems. Second, it calls on the resources of the cloud to service other portions of the employee base. Employee access depends on several factors, among them user roles, entity location(s), required integrations -- dialing out of Salesforce, for example -- and other business needs. Hybrid UC also poses some challenges. Vendor support can be tricky. Without a clear understanding of which vendor is responsible for a particular application and how that application is deployed -- either on premises or through a cloud provider -- you could be vulnerable to performance issues. Restrictions placed by the service provider itself may add an additional layer of complexity, offsetting some of the benefits outsourcing can provide. To that end, companies evaluating a UC hybrid approach must decide where their data will reside and, if cloud-based, the encryption algorithms applied and the fees charged by the provider. Once it has been determined which apps will reside on premises and which will be cloud-delivered, then the company can decide how it will administer the deployment, either internally or outsourcing to a third party.