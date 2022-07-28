How to secure data at rest, in use and in motion

The easiest way to secure sensitive data is to not have any in the first place. Of course, that's not a realistic option for the vast majority of organizations.

In the face of escalating and evolving cyber threats, IT professionals must, therefore, devise a strategy based on best practices to secure data at rest, data in use and data in motion.

How to secure sensitive data at rest 1. Identify and locate data To best secure data at rest, organizations must know what data is sensitive -- such as personal information, business information and classified information -- and where that data resides. Companies need processes in place to limit the locations where sensitive data is stored, but that can't happen if they aren't able to properly identify the critical nature of their data. 2. Classify data Data classification methods vary from one organization to the next. It is important, however, that various business department leaders assist in assessing and ranking which applications and data are considered most critical from a business continuation perspective. For example, if an application drives revenue or supports it in some way, it's likely vital to the livelihood of the business and should be considered critical. Classification is a dynamic process that requires companies to constantly reevaluate sensitivity levels and readjust data protection levels accordingly. For instance, if data that was once labeled low risk or not sensitive for the organization is suddenly reassessed at a higher risk, if and how the data is encrypted should change. This not only includes the process of encryption, but also policy that helps manage encryption keys so they aren't accidently stolen or leaked. Algorithms and keys turn plaintext into ciphertext. 3. Embrace encryption Some IT administrators may be concerned with encryption's potential performance degradation. This shouldn't prevent enterprises from reaping the security benefits encryption offers. Plus, there are plenty of ways to get around performance issues, such as the selective encryption of database fields, rows and columns versus encrypting all data regardless of sensitivity. 4. Secure the infrastructure Remember, data at rest is only as secure as the infrastructure that supports it. The proper patching of servers, network hardware, OSes, and other on-premises and cloud software is also critical to keeping data secure. Continuously monitoring internal and external threats attempting to access data at rest is another great way to keep an eye on infrastructure. 5. Train users Employees who have access to business-critical information need to understand the importance of securing data at rest to prevent data loss. Verizon's 2022 DBIR found 82% of breaches over the previous year involved a human element. Regular training can help mitigate the risk of human error.