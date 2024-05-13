SD-WAN vs. load balancing: How are they different?

Load balancing and software-defined WAN have similar capabilities but are not quite interchangeable.

Load balancing is a traditional networking technique commonly used within data centers or clouds. SD-WAN is a newer technology that can use load balancing capabilities to improve WAN transport performance and reliability.

Load balancing focuses on network traffic and lowering service latency. SD-WAN, while able to use load balancing techniques, connects and centralizes different geographic locations within an organization. Both technologies can benefit a network, but organizations should not use them for the same purposes.

How load balancing works Load balancing spreads inbound and outbound traffic across multiple paths, improving efficiency and lowering application and service latency. This practice is especially beneficial in heavy traffic situations. Organizations can run load balancing as low as the individual server level and as high up as the data center or cloud. Many paths and duplicate application and service destinations exist for load balancing. To accommodate traffic, load balancing creates an added degree of failover. If one path or server becomes inaccessible, the other continues functioning at a reduced maximum capacity. Configuring two or more links in active/standby mode isn't considered load balancing because the traffic load isn't simultaneously shared across multiple links. In most cases, organizations load balance within the data center or inside public or private clouds. Load balancing for applications, services or internet access does not require a WAN. However, organizations can use load balancing for WAN connections if they have SD-WAN and more than one connection per branch location. An example of traditional load balancing is placing a load balancer in front of a series of duplicated application servers. When a user attempts to access the application, the destination IP address resides in the load balancer, not an application server. The load balancer acknowledges the end user request and transmits it to one of the application servers. Which one depends on the algorithm criteria. SD-WAN can distribute traffic across the WAN through multiple connectivity links, such as MPLS and broadband.

How SD-WAN works SD-WAN makes deploying and managing WAN connections easier. It centralizes configuration management, as well as network health and performance monitoring. SD-WAN provides the opportunity to add multiple links between headquarters, data centers, clouds and branch offices. SD-WAN can enable load balancing algorithms across multiple links. In doing so, the traffic load across links balances based on numerous criteria. It even provides resiliency in case of a single link failure. Load balancing distributes network traffic across multiple paths to reduce heavy traffic flow across a single server. SD-WAN can enable load balancing but does not require it. SD-WAN can use a single link to connect two locations and provide organizations with the benefits of centralized management and visibility. When SD-WAN combines with load balancing, it improves branch office connectivity to the applications and data needed to run local operations. SD-WAN often uses different physical and logical transports, such as MPLS, Ethernet and 4G/5G LTE. In these cases, traffic can be load balanced across asymmetric transports, as it recognizes differences in bandwidth and latency that each provides.