How asynchronous video communication boosts remote work

A continuing hot topic in the video industry is the potential for asynchronous video in the enterprise in the style of popular consumer apps, like TikTok and Snapchat. While we tend to think of using business video to support meetings, business video can also be used to avoid having meetings in the first place.

What is asynchronous video communication? The easiest way to understand asynchronous video is to imagine the video version of a voicemail. It isn't much more complicated than that, but it does require rethinking the way we use video at work. Traditional video calls are synchronous with all parties in the meeting at the same time who can hear and see each other live. Team chat, on the other hand, can be asynchronous. We tend to check chat at our own pace, with no expectations that messages get an immediate response. Asynchronous video combines the power of video calls and the flexibility of chat. With the growth of remote work and teams distributed across different time zones, organizations are increasingly interested in this approach to video. But, to use it effectively, they must understand where it can potentially fit into team communication workflows.

What are the benefits of asynchronous video? We love the flexibility of asynchronous chat. It enables us to stay in communication with our teams, while actively working. Employees can monitor chat, while doing their jobs, without slowing down productivity. The premise behind asynchronous video is not only to add that flexibility to video communications, but to support communication needs not well addressed by chat. Asynchronous video is a much richer form of communication than a chat message. A picture is worth a thousand words, but a video shares 30 pictures per second. The issue with video is that it requires scheduling to get team members into a Zoom or Microsoft Teams room so that you can speak to them in real time over video and properly share your message. An asynchronous video message has the power of video without the scheduling. No one enjoys doing the math on time zones.