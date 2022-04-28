Rethinking asynchronous communication in remote work

Most people are accustomed to synchronous communication when working in an office. When they have a question, they could simply turn to a co-worker for a face-to-face conversation to get answers in real time. But the COVID-19 pandemic turned communications on its head as remote work forced employees to rely on video, chat, email and written documentation in our business workflows.

As remote work continues and organizations explore hybrid workplace setups, employee expectations around communication and the tools to facilitate collaboration have changed. In the book Effective Remote Work, published by The Pragmatic Programmers, author James Stanier explores common remote work pain points and offers best practices for individuals and teams, from a proper home office setup to remote team management.

In this excerpt from Chapter 4 of Effective Remote Work, Stanier discusses the spectrum of synchronous and asynchronous communication, where communication tools fall on the spectrum and how to adjust to asynchronous communications for remote work.

The Spectrum of Synchronousness On a typical workday, we communicate with each other in a dazzling variety of ways. We may use email, chat, video calls, pull requests, code, wikis, or recorded video. As you saw in our opening narrative, a particular format may carry with it certain expectations, advantages, limitations, and implications for the human being at the other end. No wonder it's easy to make mistakes and get frustrated while we work on complicated things.

The Spectrum of Synchronousness On a typical workday, we communicate with each other in a dazzling variety of ways. We may use email, chat, video calls, pull requests, code, wikis, or recorded video. As you saw in our opening narrative, a particular format may carry with it certain expectations, advantages, limitations, and implications for the human being at the other end. No wonder it's easy to make mistakes and get frustrated while we work on complicated things.

What we really need to communicate better is a model, so we can make informed decisions about the time, location, and format that we use based on exactly what it is we're trying to communicate. This sounds complicated, but stick with us here; it's simpler than you think. This is because our model is nothing more than a straight line with arrows at both ends. On the left of the line, is a label for synchronous communication. On the right of the line is a label for asynchronous. Then we plot on the spectrum the different ways in which you may communicate in a given day, as shown in the following diagram. As you can see, one form of communication usually isn't uniquely synchronous or asynchronous. Often, it's somewhere in-between. Let's walk through each of the communication methods in the diagram: Video calls or face-to-face chats are completely synchronous. Everybody involved needs to be present at a specific time because the communication is typically happening via each individual's voice and body language.

Chat is a written medium and is therefore less synchronous than a video call because it can be read later. However, information has a short half-life because a chat implicitly carries a temporal dependency. Are you catching up on a chat from a few hours ago? Sure, that probably makes sense. But are you reading through a chat from two months ago? It's probably now mostly irrelevant. You had to be there at the time.

Recorded video can be viewed later and requires more preparation than a chat. But it usually serves as a mechanism to catch up on a missed meeting or as a way to more effectively present something visual rather than a long-term archival format. A recording of a meeting from a few weeks ago or a video updating everyone on the progress of an initiative probably won't be referred to repeatedly. Video also can't be indexed and searched.

Email is where we start producing more permanent asynchronous artifacts. Email by nature is archival and searchable and is often used for important communications such as delivering an employment contract or confirming that a payment has been set up. Some people reply to email quickly, but some take many days to reply. However, that is to be expected.

Written documents require some effort to produce and can be used as the cornerstone of a project or proposal. Typically, a well-written document can last forever. Most online document software allows collaborative editing and commenting, making this a compelling format for developing ideas.

Wikis and README files are completely asynchronous and typically have no interaction between the author and the readers. If they are well-maintained, they can last, and be useful, indefinitely. Now that we've listed them, you may be coming to terms with just how many choices we have to navigate when wishing to communicate. Briefly pause and reflect on your own experience in the following exercise. When you're done, we'll consider what approach to take to better support remote work. Your Turn: Categorize Your Communications You communicate in many different ways during a typical week. But it's likely that you do so mostly without thinking. So let's think about it: Using the different forms of communication in the previously described spectrum, work out what percentage of your time you spend on each of them during a typical week. Do you use specific methods for specific people or teams? If so, why?

Which of the types of communication do you find the most fulfilling, and which do you find the most frustrating? Do you prefer speaking or writing to get your message across? Are you a strong speaker but a weak writer, or vice versa?

For the mediums that you find frustrating, think about why that is. Is it because there's a mismatch between your preferred mediums and those of others? Or is it because you feel that those methods aren't being used correctly?