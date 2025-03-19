9 Skype alternatives for video conferencing

As of May 2025, Microsoft will no longer support its video conferencing platform, Skype. While current users will be migrated to the free version of Microsoft Teams, some may want to consider an alternative video calling tool.

This decision does not reflect a broader shift away from virtual meetings post-pandemic. Data from the monitoring and analytics platform Vyopta showed an increase in virtual meetings, from a weekly average of 8.3 in 2021 to over 10 in 2022 and 2023. Even as some companies introduce "return to office" mandates, there is often still a need for hybrid meetings with remote staff that incorporate a virtual environment. This is particularly applicable to organizations with global teams or partners.

With this context in mind, Microsoft plans to focus on its Teams product rather than scale down video conferencing altogether. In its announcement, Microsoft explained that retiring Skype enables the company to "streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs."

If an organization previously used Skype for virtual meetings, this is a good opportunity to evaluate its video conferencing needs and potentially move to a new provider. Several products are available in the market, offering video calls at various price points and with different capabilities. Depending on the size of the team and the kind of meetings taking place, some may be better fits than others.

After extensive research, industry professionals and customers consistently selected these nine products as the most popular and productive tools.

Google Meet Free version available: Yes. Number of participants supported: 100 on free, 1,000 on enterprise. Additional features: Studio visuals, captioning in 65+ languages, integration with Google Workspace and YouTube, screen sharing, note-taking capabilities, noise cancellation, Gemini AI. Google is a major player in enterprise online workspaces, and its video conferencing tool is Google Meet. It has a free version that supports 100 participants on calls up to 60 minutes and paid tiers that top out at an enterprise platform that can host 1,000 participants for 24 hours at a time. Since it is part of the Google Suite, it offers easy integrations with other Google products and platforms – including YouTube for video playback. If a company already uses Google tools, then Meet can function as a natural extension of this. However, some users report issues maintaining sufficient bandwidth for high-quality video since Google Meet runs in a browser. In addition to video conferencing capabilities, Google Meet offers HD visuals, live captioning that can be translated into over 65 languages and note-taking capabilities. Gemini, Google's AI assistant, supports many of these features, which are included with eligible Google Workspace or Google One AI Premium subscriptions. Google Meet also has active noise cancellation for clearer audio, and users can access screen share to present to the group. Live chat functions and file sharing are also available.

Jami Free version available: Yes. Number of participants supported: No set limit, recommended up to 25. Additional features: Peer-to-peer hosting, unlimited storage, unlimited accounts, screen sharing, media streaming, voice and audio call recording, file sharing. Jami, formerly known as Ring, is an open source communication platform that emphasizes free access and advanced security. Since all conversations are hosted peer-to-peer, there is no need for a separate Jami server. Users also don't need to share personal information to create an account. All messages use end-to-end encryption, and Jami complies with the X.509 standard to verify user identity. As such, this may be a helpful tool for teams with smaller budgets who don't want to compromise on security and privacy. The platform also offers paid enterprise-level packages, which allow for the management of communities on Jami's distributed network architecture. In addition to individual messaging, Jami supports group chats, audio and video calls, file sharing and video conferencing. Users can stream media and share screens within calls, making it suited for collaborative working. However, while the service describes itself as offering unlimited storage, file sharing, account creation and bandwidth, it is recommended that video calls be used with a maximum of 25 participants. Therefore, this might not be best suited to larger organizations regularly holding large-scale meetings.

Microsoft Teams Free version available: Yes. Number of participants supported: 100 on free version, 1,000 on paid version. Additional features: Screen share, virtual whiteboard, live chat, captioning, and integrations with other Microsoft products such as PowerPoint and OneDrive. All Skype users can migrate to the free version of Teams, Microsoft's flagship video conferencing tool. Teams reports approximately 320 million daily active users, making it one of the most popular platforms in its market. It's easy and intuitive to use and can be accessed from a browser, desktop and mobile app; any smart device with a camera should support Teams. Since it comes as part of the Microsoft 365 software suite, it is a popular choice for many businesses that already use those products. There is also a free personal version for individuals who don't need all the additional features of the paid product. One benefit of Teams is that this conferencing tool is designed to integrate well with other Microsoft products. Within the video platform, call participants can post in the chat, send live reactions, share their screens and access files from Microsoft products such as PowerPoint or Word. The free version can support calls with up to 100 participants for 60 minutes in a group setting or 30 hours in a one-to-one call; paid accounts can support up to 1,000 participants. It's possible to set up live captioning and record meetings, with chat functions available before, during and after the call. However, the cost might deter some users, as they must upgrade to a paid plan to access the full suite of integrations.

Slack Free version available: Yes. Number of participants supported: 2 on free, 50 on paid plans. Additional features: Multiple channels and workspaces, Slack AI add-on, app integrations, external communications supported, file sharing, Slack canvas, workflows. While many teams need to be able to interface with external individuals, some organizations predominantly use video conferencing for internal meetings. Slack is an option that supports various communication formats and collaboration tools on desktop and mobile, including video calls. The free version only allows video calls, known as huddles, for two people at a time, but the paid plans can all support 50 individuals on a call simultaneously. The number of overall users on the platform is unlimited. The video conferencing aspect of Slack is not its main selling point but rather an addition; if an organization is already using Slack for internal communications and workplace collaboration, it may not need another service. In addition to the video call capabilities, Slack can host unlimited channels and workspaces, support unlimited app integrations and retain an unlimited message history. Users can also share files, access workflows and collaborative templates, and connect with external users—individuals and groups—through Slack Connect.

Talky Free version available: Yes. Number of participants supported: 6. Additional features: Screen sharing, no need for accounts. Talky is a stripped-down service focusing only on video calling. Users don't need to create an account or pay for a service. Instead, anyone can create a standalone URL for a new browser-based video call. To add new participants to the call, share the URL; you can add a password for added security. Although only six people can use the video call at a time, screen-sharing capabilities and the ease of setting up a meeting and accessing the call make this useful for spontaneous co-working. Since it is a free platform, it might be more suited for use as an additional collaboration tool than the sole video conferencing method. However, for small teams or anyone wanting to avoid complex implementation and confusing add-ons, Talky offers a more simplified experience.

Viber Free version available: Yes. Number of participants supported: 59 on desktop, 20 on mobile. Additional features: Communities, added security, disappearing messages, file sharing. For some organizations, the most important part of video conferencing is real-time communication. Viber is entirely free (and ad-supported) and supports text-based communications, audio calls and video calls. With both a desktop and mobile version available, the desktop offers greater participant support (59 to mobile's 20) while the mobile offers flexibility. Both can be used to send messages, photos, files and videos and to participate in Viber's Communities feature. Communities are a way to communicate with an unlimited-size group, with admin controls and no visible phone numbers for greater privacy. Viber's main point of difference is its emphasis on security and privacy. End-to-end encryption is always turned on by default, and the company cannot access personal messages or one-on-one call recordings. No files are hosted on a Viber server, so they can never be shared with a third party without the user's permission. The platform also lets users access a "Disappearing Messages" function that puts a timer on messages and automatically deletes them once the time is up. This makes it a useful platform for smaller organizations with sensitive information.

Webex Free version available: Yes. Number of participants supported: 100 on the free version, 1,000 on enterprise, up to 100,000 with upgrades. Additional features: App integration, multiple virtual whiteboards, screen sharing, customizable displays, business phone number, voicemail. Webex is designed for the business use case of video conferencing. Like many other platforms, the free version supports 100 participants for up to 40 minutes of video calling at a time – but its enterprise product can handle 1,000 participants at once and 24 hours of call time. If a business needs greater capacity, it is possible to upgrade and support 100,000 viewers on a call (although only 500 can have presenting capabilities). While not everyone will require large-scale meeting support, Webex is valuable for enterprise-level organizations or those hosting virtual events. The platform has many similar features, such as screen sharing, virtual whiteboard and live chats. It supports app integration across tools such as Microsoft Suite, Salesforce and Google Suite. Many users flag the customizable displays as a particularly unique feature, as Webex enables participants to resize and move video windows for a more efficient experience. Finally, it can function as a business phone line on multiple devices by creating unique numbers or using an existing one. As with traditional lines, transferring and holding calls and supporting voicemail is possible.

WhatsApp Free version available: Yes. Number of participants supported: 32 on free version and WhatsApp for Business. Additional features: Communities and group messaging, file sharing, WhatsApp Business, unlimited call times. WhatsApp is the most popular messaging service in the world, with over two billion monthly active users. Since it uses an internet connection rather than a cell signal, it is free to use when connected to Wi-Fi compared to SMS messaging. It also offers encrypted messaging, although some may be accessible by Meta, WhatsApp's parent company. WhatsApp has a paid business product option, which allows companies to engage with their customers directly for various purposes, such as customer support or user authentication. However, many organizations will be able to get their video conferencing needs met with regular WhatsApp. WhatsApp can support video calls with up to 32 active participants, while text conversations can be shared with 1,024 participants. The platform also supports Communities, which is a function that can organize multiple groups, send announcements to all members, and create smaller group chats with relevant parties. Anyone with a phone number can sign up for an account, and the app is available on desktop and mobile. WhatsApp can be a convenient way to communicate worldwide with internal and external individuals.