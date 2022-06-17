What is an X.509 certificate?

An X.509 certificate is a digital certificate that uses the widely accepted international X.509 public key infrastructure (PKI) standard to verify that a public key belongs to the user, computer or service identity contained within the certificate.

A public key is a large numerical value used to encrypt data or check the legitimacy of a digital signature. A PKI, moreover, is the underlying framework that enables entities like users and servers to securely exchange information using digital certificates.

The X.509 certificate is a safeguard against malicious network impersonators. When a certificate is signed by a trusted authority, or is otherwise validated, the device holding the certificate can validate documents. It can also use a public key certificate to secure communications with a second party.

Digital certificates must be requested from a registration authority and granted by a certificate authority.

The X.509 certificate is defined by the International Telecommunication Union's Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T).

In cryptography, the X.509 certificate securely associates cryptographic key pairs of public and private keys with websites, individuals or organizations. The certificate is typically used to manage identity and security in computer networking and over the internet. For the internet, it is used in numerous protocols to ensure a malicious website doesn't fool a web browser. The X.509 certificate is also used to secure email, device communications and digital signatures.

The X.509 standard is based on Abstract Syntax Notation One, an interface description language. An X.509 certificate contains an identity and a public key. It binds an identity -- such as an individual or hostname -- to a public key with a digital signature. The signature is either made by a trusted certificate authority (CA) or is self-signed. Some digital certificates can also be automated.