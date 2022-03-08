Key native features for Windows 10 security and maintenance

If desktop administrators properly configure and maintain a Windows 10 system and its native security features, users will have a safe and secure desktop computing experience.

Microsoft has gone out of its way to bolster the Windows 10 system against attack and compromise. IT can support key infrastructure elements to further secure desktops against unwanted access or disclosure.

Microsoft Defender: A security cornerstone From the desktop perspective, the Windows Security tab is the control center for security matters related to Windows 10. Administrators can access this by navigating Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Security, which produces the Windows Security dashboard. Key elements in the Windows Security dashboard include at-a-glance status indicators for virus and threat protection, account protection, firewall and network protection, app and browser controls, and device security. A green checkmark indicates good health and security status. The Windows Security dashboard, which provides a desktop-centric view of Windows Defender's security controls Under the hood, administrators can use Group Policy Objects (GPOs) to enforce many security management settings and requirements. These enable desktop administrators to simplify Windows 10 security and maintenance with straightforward and automated functionality. Key elements in the Windows Security dashboard include at-a-glance status indicators for virus and threat protection, account protection, firewall and network protection, app and browser controls, and device security. IT administrators can address key Windows security elements outside the realm of virus and threat protection via Microsoft Defender for Endpoint or security offerings from various third-party vendors. Some alternatives come from vendors such as Avast, Bitdefender, Webroot and Sophos. These outside functions include the following: Account protection

dual-factor authentication for Microsoft accounts;



Windows Hello-supported biometric logins; and



dynamic lock for locking the PC screen when a linked smartphone is absent.

Firewall & network protection

domain network features for single sign-on, authentication and access controls

App & browser control

reputation-based protection to block malicious content and messages;



isolated browsing, enabling Microsoft Edge to run sandboxed to protect against malware; and



exploit protection supporting control flow guard, data execution prevention, mandatory address space layout randomization, validated exception chains and validated heap integrity to block attack vectors.

Device security

core isolation to prevent attacks from inserting code into high-security processes Basic Windows Defender security measures provide a solid foundation for Windows 10 systems in any setting. This makes Windows 10 security and maintenance easy, fast and well suited for automation. However, there is always room for additional controls from more comprehensive platforms.