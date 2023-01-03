Companies focus on UCaaS consolidation

In 2023, companies will correct a critical problem the pandemic created -- too many collaboration products bought to support employees who had to shift from the office to the home without adequate tools.

In 2021 and 2022, companies struggled to support at-home workers and, later, to accommodate an evolving hybrid workplace in which workers split their time between the office and the home. As a result, the number of products grew in the enterprise, and companies found themselves paying for licenses from multiple vendors, such as Zoom for video, RingCentral for phone calls and Slack for chat.

Adding urgency to product consolidation is the possibility of a recession in 2023 triggered by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. Seven in 10 organizations surveyed by TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group warned IT budget cuts or freezes are either likely or will be a possibility this year. The poll also found that half the respondents did not plan to increase spending on UC and collaboration tools, while 5% expected to reduce outlays.

Choosing one or possibly two unified communications as a service (UCaaS) products will be a high priority for CIOs this year, said Eric Johnson, executive vice president and CIO at business management software maker Momentive. UCaaS provides enterprise messaging, presence technology, online meetings, team collaboration, telephony and video conferencing.

"It's become the top of mind for CIOs," he said.

[UCaaS tools are] starting to overlap, so, as a CIO, I have to go back and recalibrate. Eric JohnsonCIO, Momentive

CIOs can quickly drop some products in use today because many of them provide the same capabilities, Johnson said. "They're starting to overlap, so as a CIO, I have to go back and recalibrate."

That recalibration includes chopping technologies used by only a single group of employees. During the pandemic, it was not unusual to have the sales and marketing department use one product and the IT department use another. Since different collaboration tools don't talk to each other, having multiple products creates silos in the business.

"We're finding more people at home and fewer people in the office, so it's important to reduce friction," Johnson said.

Biz Technology Solutions, which provides IT consulting and support, deployed Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and RingCentral UCaaS until last year, when it discovered that most of its customers chose Teams because it came with their Microsoft 365 subscription.

"For us, it was the market and our customers," said Reda Chouffani, co-founder of Biz Technology Solutions and a TechTarget contributor. "Their choices dictated where we should focus."

However, choosing Teams doesn't eliminate the challenge of getting groups of workers to abandon what they've been using for a company-wide single platform, Chouffani said. Businesses struggle with convincing employees that the new platform has capabilities and features equivalent to their familiar software.

"That's the biggest hurdle to overcome," Chouffani said. "It's not so much about the cost of installation, deployment or technical difficulties."

However, employees' minds change once they learn how to use the new technology. "Once they make the leap, it seems like they don't look back," Chouffani said.

Hybrid work models

UCaaS vendors for the shortlist, according to Gartner Gartner's latest Magic Quadrant lists the analyst firm's five leading UCaaS vendors and their 2022 enhancements. The leaders are Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Cisco and 8x8. Gartner rated Microsoft Teams the most popular product, especially among companies already using the offering for messaging and meetings. Last year, Microsoft added telephony capabilities that satisfied "a majority of the requirements of most organizations," the analyst firm reported. RingCentral, once considered a UC option for small and midsize companies, now sells telephony, messaging, meetings, fax and SMS for all-size companies, according to Gartner. The company dedicated 2022 to expanding its product line geographically through partnerships with service and technology providers. Zoom grew the fastest of all the leading vendors, doubling its UCaaS user base in 2022. Features added during the year included a digital whiteboard, a contact center and an app marketplace. Cisco's enhancements to its Webex platform included a cloud-based version of its Unified Communications Manager, the on-premises telephony hardware and software that integrates with Webex. The combination lets companies use Webex's cloud-based services within their calling infrastructure. Cisco also made Webex available in more than 110 countries and launched dialer integration with mobile operators. 8x8's noteworthy 2022 features included speech analytics called Conversation IQ, Gartner said. The technology uses AI to evaluate employee communications. The tool is one of the contact center-as-a-service capabilities that 8x8 has in its UCaaS product to appeal to small and midsize contact centers.