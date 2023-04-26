Microsoft and Cisco certification deepens interoperability

Collaboration tools have proven value in supporting productivity in the hybrid working world, with some companies integrating services to better accommodate the employee experience from any location. Cisco and Microsoft are two corporations that have come together to extend communication services to ensure seamless collaboration for end users, Futurum Research analyst Shelly Kramer wrote in a blog.

Cisco Board Pro received Microsoft Teams certification, which supports a smooth transition when switching between the platforms on the device, Kramer wrote. Users will be able to communicate more efficiently through AI-driven collaboration features, easier device management for IT teams and meetings with the full suite of capabilities, she explained.

Cisco's Webex Contact Center also received Microsoft Teams certification. The partnership enables agents working in Webex Contact Center to use Teams chat and calling. With this integration, customer service and experience are enhanced through advanced collaboration functions and centralized management capabilities, Kramer added.

Essentially, these two certifications create a more personalized and collaborative experience for users and support smooth communication for employees and customers.

Collaboration between Cisco and Microsoft more than a certification The partnership between Cisco and Microsoft has simplified switching between platforms so users don't need to take any extra steps. But improving interoperability highlights a key business strategy for Microsoft and Cisco, TalkingPointz contributor Heidi Elmore wrote in a blog. Video conferencing services have been in constant advancement, especially today in the hybrid world that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic, where users juggle multiple platforms. There are still barriers in the industry that need resolving. "The newest challenge for the hardware ecosystem has been supporting multiple conferencing service clients on the same room device," Elmore wrote. However, by playing to Cisco's and Microsoft's respective strengths in hardware and productivity tools, teaming up together introduces new ways to improve employee experience. The partnership will also reduce customer churn and increase sales opportunities, she wrote. Learn about how Cisco and Microsoft coming together creates more business opportunities and where the challenges lie.