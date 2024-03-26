Cisco releases Webex AI Assistant for office, contact center

Webex users got a big infusion of generative AI today, as parent Cisco released the AI Assistant for Webex that spans both office collaboration and contact center.

Webex previewed the AI assistant last October at its WebexOne user conference. Today's general availability release includes added features for both office collaboration users and contact centers.

The Webex AI assistant summarizes meetings; indicates presence in meetings, such as when an attendee steps away; summarizes Spaces chats among team members; detects tone of chats, and suggests to commenters how to improve tone and phrasing; and enables users to query meeting content with questions. These features are available now. In May, Webex plans to add a translation tool that can toggle among 100-plus languages.

Webex's contact center AI tools, currently in beta, build on the above-mentioned features. They also include virtual agent chat summaries, handoffs to human agents and the ability to identify agent burnout, which can trigger actions such as giving the agent a break or assigning them to a less-intense digital channel. Contact center managers will be able to see generative AI (GenAI) reports on trending topics for which customers are reporting problems and predictive customer satisfaction scores.

With concise chat summaries, Webex's contact center AI assistant attempts to solve the problem that vexes everyone who calls customer service: Having to restate your problem and personal information to the human after already giving it to the chatbot.

Webex also released connectors to common service and CRM applications such as Salesforce, ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics 365, which feed more customer data into its GenAI tools.

More quality data to feed large language models (LLMs) is what GenAI tools need, said Dan Miller, founder of Opus Research.

"Everybody's bringing GenAI and LLMs into the world," Miller said. "The ones to watch are cutting to the chase and saying, 'This gets down to the quality of the data.' The idea of garbage in, garbage out does not go away just because somebody said, 'Oh, you put this all into the LLM, you write the right prompt, and it does the right inferences and it answers the question.'"