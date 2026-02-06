How to make a business case for unified communications

Building a business case for unified communications, or UC, may seem simple, but it's a long way from buying legacy technologies like PBX or video conferencing. For one thing, UC is more software than hardware; in addition, there has been a strong shift from premises-based UC to cloud-based delivery. More importantly, UC is an integrated approach that affects everyone in the organization, and that's quite different from buying point products, like phone systems.

Today, UC is best understood as a shared software platform rather than a collection of standalone communications tools.

Consequently, IT decision-makers must view UC as more than a transactional purchase. In most organizations, that responsibility falls to IT leaders who must balance UX, operational complexity and long-term platform governance.

UC's productivity value is just one consideration; the business case must also reflect IT's understanding of how UC will affect various stakeholders, including top management and end users across the organization. That broader impact is what makes the business case for UC fundamentally different from past communications investments. The business case, then, is less about selecting tools and more about defining how communications will be standardized, supported and sustained across the organization.

Here are five important points to keep in mind when considering UC, from vendor evaluation to operational deployment.

1. Measure the cost savings and ROI

This is the right starting point, but expectations must be carefully set. UC is typically delivered as software, often as a service, rather than as a dedicated hardware product, so conventional ROI metrics associated with phone systems won’t tell the whole story. Enterprises are often deploying UC as a service (UCaaS) rather than premises-based UC, and since this variation uses an on-demand subscription model, total cost of ownership might be a better financial metric.

For many organizations, UC spending now resembles other enterprise software subscriptions, where value is realized over time through adoption and use. For IT leaders, this shifts the conversation from upfront justification to ongoing value realization.

Yet, cost savings should not be a primary driver for the business case. That's not the main benefit for UC, although some costs will fall. For example, departments will no longer have to pay for their own conferencing or video services. With UC, that duplication can be minimized by having everyone running off a common platform, resulting in some savings. IT overheads will also be reduced, since there would be no reason to support duplicated applications or to provide the support needed to provision UC. With UCaaS, most of this becomes cloud-based, reducing the need for costly IT support resources.

Unified communications delivers operational, productivity and IT management benefits across the organization.