Mapping how digital twin technology can work with UC

A digital twin is a virtual replica of an actual object, model or process. The technology simulates how its physical counterpart would actually behave.

A variety of industries, from IoT to manufacturing, commonly deploy digital twins as part of their operations. Yet despite its benefits, such as creating a virtual replica of an existing or planned unified communications infrastructure, digital twin technology has yet to make much headway in UC.

How does digital twin technology work with UC? Digital twin technology has three parts: data collection, model creation and simulation. UC data is collected from various sources to run simulations. Some top-notch digital twin models incorporate a fourth stage for advanced network operations. Let's examine each step. 1. Data collection VoIP phones, network devices, routers, gateways, wearables, headsets, microphones, speakers, cameras, video conferencing gear and AI chatbots generate large volumes of data. Digital twins collect real-time enterprise data from UC hardware and software through advanced sensors and monitoring tools that comb through enterprise interaction, collaboration, shared files and meeting summaries. 2. Model creation Using advanced AI and machine learning (ML) software, digital twinning creates virtual replicas of the enterprise's UC infrastructure. It uses the collected data to mimic the behavior of the actual UC system. 3. Simulation Digital twins run simulations to create what-if scenarios. Such simulations engage real-time UC components and use data analytics for accurate results.

Use cases for digital twin technology in UC Because of its ability to mimic the behavior of the actual UC system, digital twin technology can virtually generate a wide variety of actions, from training scenarios to reflecting how employees and vendors collaborate. The resulting data can be used to predict downtime and optimize overall performance. Other use cases include the following: 1. Scenario testing This is a key component of digital twin technology across a wide range of industries. Digital twins create circumstances that mimic a fully operational contact center, such as a flood of customer queries, cyberattacks, smart offices and device failures. 2. Predictive maintenance Digital twin technology can emulate AI and ML-based predictive maintenance strategies used to extend the lifespan of UC devices and reduce downtime. In addition, digital twinning can monitor call quality, network bandwidth, speed of data exchange, storage and various performance metrics to detect early signs of hardware failure or information loss. Alerts can notify UC engineers about the potential failure of VoIP phones, routers, switches, endpoints, conferencing systems, servers and even UC software. 3. Workflow automation Digital twinning lets companies simulate on-premises or remote enterprise-level UC workflows before they are deployed. These simulations can include internal communications, chats with vendors or textual/vocal interaction between AI bots and customers. Digital twins also replicate critical UC functions like multi-codec transcoding, auto-routing, call handling, voicemail, scheduling, collaborating CRM tools and call completion. To test UC infrastructure in remote set-ups, digital twins enhance smart collaboration through transcoding, communication management, meeting summarization, automated IT support and troubleshooting. 4. Contact centers Enterprises can use digital twin technology prior to launching a new contact center or integrating capabilities with an existing deployment. The technology enables enterprises to replicate and verify how well incoming calls are handled and how quickly they are routed to the proper department. The digital twin model relies on AI and ML algorithms or other UC software to dictate how calls are distributed. Based on priority queues and internal data, the digital twin model escalates the incoming call to AI-powered virtual assistants. Digital twinning can even mimic the behavior of a frustrated customer. It records and analyzes AI assistant responses through data analytics. Such data helps UC managers reprogram AI assistants to generate better responses in real-time contact centers. 5. Network optimization Digital twin models simulate network performance issues, such as traffic loads, long waiting queues, voice quality, latency and disturbances. These scenarios let administrators more accurately troubleshoot network resource allocation, management, planning and scaling. 6. Third-party integration UC interoperability is an ongoing challenge. Historically, single-vendor packages have performed well for enterprises. Digital twins virtually create a configuration where UC managers can test the functionality and performance of different tools. As a result, enterprises can test and optimize multivendor UC infrastructures before they are deployed. 7. IoT connectivity Integrated UC and IoT deployments are gaining traction in an effort to gain real-time insights, improve manufacturing processes, optimize resources and boost productivity. API-based middleware integrates IoT devices and UC hardware to build modern smart offices. With digital twinning, organizations can build virtual models combining IoT infrastructure with UC workflows to enable communication between employees and IoT-enabled devices. 8. On-site security Digital twins can boost on-premises security in enterprises, modeling IoT-driven networks equipped with smart sensors, cameras and biometrics that prohibit unauthorized persons from entering office facilities. 9. Cybersecurity Digital twins simulate various UC-oriented cyberattacks, such as VoIP-specific threats like phishing and vishing, PBX hacking, caller ID spoofing, Zoombombing, DDoS, Session Initiation Protocol DoS, man-in-the-middle attacks, snooping and credential theft for unauthorized log-in attempts. Armed with this information, enterprises can deploy appropriate firewalls and cipher key defenses. 10. Quantum networking Quantum networking and UC remain hypothetical, but digital twins can virtually mimic quantum networking protocols and applications. As such, models performing quantum key distribution, entanglement, superposition and the no-cloning theorem let organizations pit Alice and Bob against eavesdroppers in a UC infrastructure.