Understanding VoIP multi-codec transcoding

Voice over IP multi-codec transcoding switches codecs as VoIP network conditions change and, in the process, avoids encoding or format mismatches that can lead to dropped calls or low-quality video. The technique optimizes bandwidth even as it maintains enterprise-level audiovisual quality.

What is VoIP multi-codec transcoding and why is it necessary?

First, let's examine transcoding. Transcoding converts an encoded digital data file, such as an audio or video file, into another digital format so it can be transmitted to another network or device. If the target device is incompatible with the source, transcoding ensures the delivery of files in a format the target device can support. Transcoding is used across a variety of industries, among them media streaming, gaming, surveillance and enterprise communication.

VoIP multi-codec transcoding

In enterprise communications, VoIP transcoding is used for video conferencing, screen recording, group calling, media sharing, storage management and other important functions. Each device in a group call or video conference may rely on a different codec -- the voice encoding algorithm that enables the exchange of information between two VoIP endpoints. VoIP multi-codec transcoding converts the codecs underpinning these audio and video streams from one to another or to multiple codecs, enabling communication to take place.

Two VoIP endpoints can choose from a variety of codecs, among them G.711, G.726, G.729A, G.723.1 and CVSD, or continuously variable slope delta modulation. Sometimes, VoIP transcoding is done to adapt to a modern format.

Why is VoIP transcoding necessary?

The transcoding process executes in real time during the call or media exchange. Without transcoding, call quality degrades; in such cases, video streams or playback may not be permissible. Files may also lose data packets, rendering them less usable.

VoIP multi-codec transcoding optimizes technical specifications, like bitrate, resolution, aspect ratio, frame rate, sampling rate, bandwidth consumption and networking speeds. It also shrinks file sizes to fit in storage without losing quality.