IoT and digital twins: How they work together, with examples

In today's world, a single technology rarely stands alone. Often, a combination of different technologies and techniques unlocks true value for users.

That's the case with internet of things (IoT) and digital twins. Industries and organizations of all stripes are increasingly pairing the duo, recognizing their ability to improve efficiency, support sustainability, reduce downtime and lower costs.

Understanding IoT and digital twin technologies IoT and digital twin technologies each have their own purpose. IoT exists in the physical world, while digital twins are virtual. Understanding these distinct technologies, their differences and how they work is critical to successfully combining the two. What is IoT and how does it work? IoT and specifically IoT devices define a category of internet-connected devices that span industries and deployments. IoT often includes embedded devices such as sensors, as do most machinery or industrial components. IoT operates inside manufacturing facilities and other smart buildings, and it's a core element of smart cities too. IoT works because its embedded operating system can collect data. The IoT device also has some form of networking capability – Wi-Fi, cellular connectivity or LoRaWAN – to communicate and connect with the public internet. What is a digital twin and how does it work? A digital twin is a virtual representation of a real-world entity, physical asset or process. Some confuse the concept of a digital twin with a simulation, but they aren't identical. Unlike static simulations, digital twins use real-time data to mirror physical attributes throughout a product's life, operating as a virtual duplicate of the real-world entity or process. A digital twin takes a real-life entity and turns it into a virtual representation using data. How do they work together? IoT devices stream data to many different sources. In this example, one of those sources is digital twin deployment. With the streaming data from the IoT device, the digital twin creates a virtual representation of the device, based on real-world information. In fact, the digital twin, powered by data streaming from the IoT device, repeatedly produces highly detailed simulations and predictions about the device and its environment. This enables immediate updates to the digital twin's virtual representation, continuously supporting device optimization.

Benefits of combining IoT and digital twin technology Time and again, organizations use IoT and digital twin technologies because of the proven advantages of their coupling. The combination's numerous benefits include: Real-time insights. Digital twins instantly use the data from devices to provide updates and insights.

Digital twins instantly use the data from devices to provide updates and insights. Preventive maintenance. The linking enables digital twins to forecast potential issues – and operators to perform maintenance – before a failure occurs, reducing downtime.

The linking enables digital twins to forecast potential issues – and operators to perform maintenance – before a failure occurs, reducing downtime. Performance optimization. Digital twins simulate different operational scenarios, searching for and highlighting the most efficient configurations to raise performance.

Digital twins simulate different operational scenarios, searching for and highlighting the most efficient configurations to raise performance. Energy usage and sustainability. IoT-powered digital twins impact energy usage and sustainability initiatives. The two technologies combine real-time energy monitoring and automated optimization based on usage patterns and environmental conditions.

IoT-powered digital twins impact energy usage and sustainability initiatives. The two technologies combine real-time energy monitoring and automated optimization based on usage patterns and environmental conditions. Data-driven decisions. With accurate simulations and predictions, organizations make better-informed decisions regarding design, production and operations.

With accurate simulations and predictions, organizations make better-informed decisions regarding design, production and operations. Risk management. A digital twin with IoT data helps risk management, identifying and quantifying potential failure scenarios and supporting business continuity. Organizations model various operational conditions, then test response strategies virtually.