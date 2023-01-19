IoT trends to keep an eye on in 2023 and beyond

The Internet of Things -- where machine-based intelligence, monitoring and connectivity are built into more and more devices and systems for consumer, commercial and civic applications -- is having an increased impact on our lives and work in 2023.

According to IoT Analytics in May 2022, the number of global IoT connections grew by 8% in 2021 to 12.2 billion active endpoints. This was significantly lower growth than in pre-COVID-19 pandemic years. The slower growth was mostly due to supply issues rather than demand, which remains high because of all the capabilities IoT devices and systems enable.

2022 IoT challenges and advances Some civic IoT investments were delayed during the pandemic, and chip shortages due to factory shutdowns and supply chain problems made IoT technology unavailable in many industries, such as the automotive sector. Although there are significant investments in building new semiconductor fabrication plants to meet increasing demand, these new fabs can take more than two years to come on line. Thus, the shortages that appeared in 2021 may not be fully resolved until sometime in 2024. An interesting trend to relieve some supply chain issues is the building of new semiconductor fabs closer to demand. In 2022, major advances were made in AI software algorithms and hardware to train these models on. Many companies are working to accelerate the rate that IoT-derived data can be analyzed and turned into useful insights in data centers and at the edge. Also, with more IoT devices collecting data, there is more data for analysis and training. Once these models have been created in data centers, they can be implemented as an inference engine at the network edge or in IoT endpoint devices to enable new and better-performing applications. Some of these models can also learn locally, adjusting their capabilities as they gain experience with data in the field. IoT in industrial settings also increased in 2022, and according to a recent survey from IEEE, industrial IoT will be one the most important areas of technology in 2023. This year's increase was partly in response to worker shortages and infection concerns during the pandemic. IoT-capable factories can combine greater monitoring and local intelligence with robotics and automation to take over some operations that would otherwise require people to work in proximity to each other. With the intelligence of IoT-based systems, humans are increasingly filling roles where their unique capabilities to make decisions using both objective and subjective criteria can be combined with machine intelligence to create safer and more efficient factories.