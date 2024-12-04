Integrating IoT and machine learning: Benefits and use cases

The internet of things, or IoT, connects sensors and control devices, enabling computer systems to interact with and influence real-world activities.

Although real-time process control is a major use case for IoT, many such requirements can be addressed with simple programming or event-processing software. These IoT applications typically only process events in specific, predetermined ways, and they can't easily correlate multiple events or understand changes over time -- an area where machine learning excels.

Integrating ML with IoT leads to numerous benefits, such as efficiency in real-time analytics and predictive maintenance. Because ML and IoT complement each other's strengths, they've successfully been applied across many industries, including healthcare, industrials, manufacturing, utilities and business management.

IoT and machine learning The integration of ML with IoT is driven by the growing complexity of real-time process control applications as well as the untapped value of historical IoT data. That historical data helps businesses spot trends and gain a better understanding of how their products and services are created. Many business IoT systems produce an overwhelming volume of events with insufficient linkage to the processes they control, making practical analysis difficult. ML algorithms address this challenge by learning to identify patterns in data. ML systems can convert raw IoT events into meaningful process conditions, which is key to analyzing and automating complex workflows. Whereas a sensor can signal an event, ML can determine what that event actually means. By analyzing signals from multiple sensors, ML models develop a comprehensive view of the overall system: how it creates, moves and stores what a company sells. That deeper awareness enables the ML model to provide real-time insights into the system's state -- for example, normal operation or fault -- and recommendations for restoring or optimizing operations. The role of training ML systems require training to perform their tasks effectively. In the context of IoT, the objective of training is to transform raw sensor data into meaningful process conditions. This can, in theory, be done by having the ML model observe humans' reactions to the conditions that sensors report. But more often, subject matter experts analyze the patterns detected by ML systems and assign corresponding conditions, which the model then uses to generate recommendations or take actions. Unlike traditional programmatic IoT systems, which recognize only predefined scenarios, ML models adapt dynamically to new conditions. Once trained, they can analyze sensor data and provide recommendations in real time. Historical data analysis Historical IoT data plays a dual role in ML integration: Training and pattern recognition. Historical data gives ML models the foundation they need to recognize patterns that represent conditions and, with the support of experts, link those patterns to recommended actions.

Analysis and forecasting. Analyzing historical data enables ML models to recognize trends, spot developing conditions that require intervention and compare the value of alternative actions.