Enterprises struggle to find business value with GenAI

Many enterprises will abandon early-stage generative AI projects in the coming months due to poor preparation or insufficient business value. To avoid wasting money on unfocused initiatives, experts recommend clearly defining the problem and integrating GenAI as part of an overall solution.

Enterprises start GenAI projects expecting an immediate payback rather than treating the technology as part of a long-term strategic goal, Gartner said in a report released this week. That mindset will contribute to at least a 30% abandonment rate for current proof-of-concept projects by the end of 2025.

Other contributing factors include not having data adequately prepared for use in GenAI models and failing to ensure the models will respond to queries accurately and without bias. Escalating costs and fuzzy business value also add to the chances of dropping GenAI projects.

Disillusionment with GenAI can stem from enterprises misunderstanding the best use for the technology and failing to define a problem clearly, experts said. Often, enterprises can solve the problem with traditional predictive AI, which is magnitudes less expensive than deploying GenAI.

"We have seen more and more that there are a whole bunch of problems where more traditional predictive AI algorithms tend to be more accurate," said Sameer Maskey, CEO of Fusemachines. The company provides technology to help organizations in various industries use AI.

Predictive AI uses machine learning to analyze historical data and identify patterns of what's most likely to happen. Companies use that form of AI to determine future product demand and customer churn.

Frequently, CEOs and boards pressure CIOs into deploying GenAI instead of less-expensive alternatives. Fueling that dynamic is the GenAI hype that fosters expectations of huge productivity gains from the technology.

"A company is not focusing enough on the ROI computation right in the beginning of the journey of an AI system implementation," Maskey said. "It is not thinking through whether it even needs GenAI."