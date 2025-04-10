AI adoption in networks is the norm despite its infancy

AI is inescapable as it continues to permeate into daily life. Networking is no exception.

Organizations don't plan to slow down AI adoption into networks any time soon. Most companies plan to continue adopting both AI and generative AI (GenAI) technologies. A February 2025 report from Informa TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia, detailed how AI and GenAI affect networks and network projects. Enterprise Strategy Group surveyed 370 networking and security professionals throughout multiple industries to determine how they adjusted their networks to include AI.

AI adoption is finally widespread Different versions of AI have existed in networking for a long time. Jim Frey, principal analyst for networking at Enterprise Strategy Group and author of the report, listed a wide variety of AI types, including the following: Machine learning.

Predictive AI.

Causal AI.

GenAI. "[GenAI] is relatively more recent, but there are all these other sorts of related intelligent analytics that have been part of network management systems and the technology landscape for decades," Frey said. "We're seeing an interest in deploying GenAI and starting to use it more heavily." As AI capabilities grow, it's no longer a question of whether enterprises will adopt AI into their networks but when. That time has finally arrived. Most survey respondents said their organizations are already deploying AI in their networks: Most organizations, around 42%, are in the mature stages of AI production, with active use across the enterprise.

A slightly smaller percentage of organizations, 36%, are in the early stages of AI production.

Lastly, 10% of respondents reported their organizations are not in the production stage of AI, but they have a pilot or proof-of-concept program. The remaining respondents either had short- or long-term plans to adopt AI within their networks. While this data appears to show widescale AI adoption, excluding GenAI, Frey indicated possible confusion between the traditional and generative models of AI. Despite the confusion, Frey said the takeaway from this data is that enterprises adopt both AI types. It should be unsurprising, then, that AI skills are now a necessary tool in any networking professional's toolkit. According to the survey, 75% of network professionals are very familiar with AI tools. A slightly smaller percentage -- 73% -- are very familiar with GenAI tools. AI and GenAI skills are something enterprises now look for when hiring, too. "[AI skills are] going to become something you need along with Word and PowerPoint," Frey said. "That's where we're headed, for sure."

GenAI adoption is moving quickly Although the survey separates GenAI from other AI technologies, its adoption closely mirrors traditional AI adoption in networking: Most organizations, 42%, are in the mature stages of GenAI production.

A little over a third of organizations, 35%, are in early production.

Finally, 11% of organizations are in the pilot or proof-of-concept stages. Despite GenAI's lower maturity rates compared to traditional AI, Frey said GenAI has already become mainstream in enterprise networks. He credited this to multiple forms of GenAI, such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. "There are multiple forms of generative AI, and we didn't ask which types [organizations] were using or how they're using it," Frey said. "Everybody's using it ... and it's becoming a standard part of everybody's toolkit." GenAI deployment locations are diverse. Popular deployment locations include the cloud, SaaS, on-premises data centers and the network edge. Within these locations, GenAI proves to be a versatile tool with a range of use cases, including the following: ITOps.

Cybersecurity or fraud.

Data generation.

Data insights.

Employee productivity and tasks. "There's still a lot of uncertainty about how to effectively deploy GenAI, even though we've had a couple of years with it in the marketplace," Frey said. Still, uncertainty hasn't stopped organizations from deploying AI in their networks. Among the 12% of respondents whose organizations hadn't adopted AI yet, 8% plan to do so within 12 months, while 4% plan to do so in the next two years.