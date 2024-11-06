AI skills for network professionals

It's essential for every networking professional, whether a novice fresh out of boot camp or a seasoned expert with decades of experience, to have a thorough understanding of basic networking skills. This remains true even as network management becomes more intricate and complex. In light of this complexity, organizations have considered using AI to manage networks.

The predicted AI boom could also spur a potential paradigm shift in networking, one in which basic network management intertwines with AI capabilities. AI could become a major imperative for network operations. In addition to basic network management skills, a solid understanding of AI will be a prerequisite for all current and prospective network professionals in the future.

Presentations during ONUG's AI Networking Summit Fall 2024 conference in New York City largely focused on AI's influence in network operations and management. In one panel discussion, experts discussed essential AI skills network professionals must hone to use AI within their network infrastructures.

How network pros use AI Despite mounting fears and trepidation over AI, the technology isn't new to networking. Networking professionals have been implementing and enabling AI for IT operations (AIOps) to pinpoint and remediate issues within their infrastructures for nearly a decade. Sherif Meshriky, principal network architect at The Cigna Group, described AIOps as the first phase of AI in networking. The next step, he said, is to use AI to consolidate automation scripts into a single comprehensive network infrastructure automation tool. Many network professionals might dislike this second phase, fearing automation could replace them. But rather than replace network professionals, automation helps them be more productive, said Subbiah Muthukumaraswamy, head of cloud governance and infrastructure technology strategy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Meshriky agreed with Muthukumaraswamy and said he sees AI as more as augmented intelligence rather than artificial intelligence. "It's hand in hand with human intelligence -- its ability to enhance their capabilities, perform better and make more informative decisions," he said. Data retention is another use case for AI, Muthukumaraswamy said. Some organizations -- such as those in the healthcare industry -- have large amounts of data from a variety of sources. AI can help professionals understand, organize and coordinate data through a taxonomy. Once an organization has a data model in place, it can figure out how to consume the data. According to Susie Wee, co-founder and CEO of DevAI, organizations can also use AI in customer-facing businesses. Some organizations have built AI in their products; others use it to improve operations and extract intelligence from an organization's data. With all these various use cases, many organizations have formed task forces to figure out their AI strategy, Wee said. "Bringing it all the way back down to operations, it's really [about] how can [AI] help people do operations better," she said. Senad Palislamovic, head of technology at Nokia Enterprise, added that AI could enrich network professionals. But, to quell fears about AI, Palislamovic said organizations should educate network professionals on AI and machine learning (ML). Network professionals should understand various applications of AI, such as statistical analytics and prediction tools, GenAI, large language models and more.

AI skills for network engineers For enterprises to enable these use cases within their networks, the professionals who manage the architectures must have a developed set of AI skills, including the following: Understand AI and ML. Because of the volume of AI tools available on the market, it's important for network professionals to have technical knowledge of AI systems. For example, if professionals decide to use an AI tool like ChatGPT to help with network management, they need to have a solid understanding of how it works, as well as the potential threats and business priorities of the tool. Additionally, network engineers can use prompt engineering, the process of training AI models to generate a specific response, to improve the performance of an LLM.

As part of data management, network professionals must collaborate with members of other teams across the organization with their own datasets. This enables them to assimilate the data together to form a unified data structure to implement into their AI models. Coding. Coding might seem unrelated to network operations, but it can be essential to network professionals. When network engineers are proficient at coding, they can automate manual repetitive tasks. This can improve efficiency and streamline operations as network professionals can complete day-to-day tasks quicker.