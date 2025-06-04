Overview of the AI maturity model in networking

AI consistently ranks as one of the most important innovations to influence the networking industry. This influence was evident throughout ONUG's Spring 2025 AI Networking Summit conference, which convened in Dallas to discuss the intersection of these very fields. Before AI can have a notable effect in networking, however, it must reach a level of maturation suitable to enable the automation that modern networks require.

During a conference session, Jeremy Rossbach, chief technical evangelist of NetOps at Broadcom, outlined a growth framework for businesses adopting AI in their network operations centers (NOCs). Organizations can use this five-stage roadmap, developed by Rossbach and his team, as a measure to test their networks against AI readiness. The framework is also supported by industry experts as a reliable approach to implement AI in networking.

Stage 1. Hyperreactive operations The first step in the AI networking maturity model is hyperreactive operations, which is how most legacy networking approaches operated. Rossbach said this stage of network operations relied on manual network management processes, which most organizations have moved beyond. Most businesses in this stage don't manage networks in-house, however, opting to outsource operations to major telecom service providers, such as AT&T and Verizon. Organizations with hyperreactive operations have network stacks limited to the size of a LAN or WAN. While operations teams might use manual network monitoring tools, systems and databases aren't integrated. Data is siloed between network infrastructures, management requires expensive costs and administrators need a high skill set to run an enterprise network in-house. This leads to outsourced operations.

Stage 2. Reactive management The next stage in the AI framework is a more reactive approach to network management. Somewhere between the first and second phases of the timeline, organizations regain control of their infrastructures from telecom service providers. In this stage, network administrators manage networks with Simple Network Management Protocol. This enables them to collect a variety of metrics for monitoring, such as events, alarms, faults, logs and config files. This gives administrators full coverage of a LAN infrastructure. Despite these improvements, however, network administrators are still only capable of addressing issues with a reactive approach. They can only begin to remediate issues within the network once users report them, and they must fix them as quickly as possible.

Stage 3. Proactive strategy A proactive strategy is a more modern step within the maturity model, Rossbach said. In this stage, network administrators have full visibility of a LAN or WAN infrastructure. They can monitor networks with a variety of metrics, and they're able to do so across traditional and software-defined networks. Rossbach said this stage is when networks become more proactive. Network administrators are now able to monitor specific aspects of the network, such as the threshold, network performance and memory usage.

Stage 4. Predictive intelligence The fourth stage of the AI maturity model in networking enables the use of an analysis engine. Rossbach said this is a unified network monitoring tool that provides visibility into an entire network path across traditional and software-defined networks. "An observability practice should have the ability to collect all this data, correlate it, normalize it across multiple vendors that speak different languages -- Junos OS, Cisco OS -- and surface it to the [NOC], as this is your global network health," Rossbach said. This enables network administrators to monitor network performance across all devices, vendors and metrics. It also helps network administrators extend their monitoring capabilities to unmanaged networks, such as ISP- and cloud provider-managed networks. Network administrators will be able to glean enough information to observe the entire network path from end to end, Rossbach said.

Stage 5. Automated infrastructure The fifth and final stage of the AI maturity model centers on full automation. At this step, network administrators use the data and metrics they collect from visibility tools to automate parts of the network. This enables them to fix simple network issues more efficiently. For example, if network administrators receive multiple alerts about a network problem, rather than needing to fix each ticket that appears, AI consolidates the alerts through an alarm that helps them find the root cause. Other tasks that an automated infrastructure simplifies include ticket escalations and config rollbacks.