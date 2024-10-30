Top AI security certifications to consider

Security professionals are increasingly harnessing the power of AI to augment security operations and to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats, while, at the same time, needing to fortify their networks against AI-based attacks. This has led many security pros to gauge whether obtaining AI security certifications can enhance their expertise and employability.

Are AI security certifications important, especially given how nascent AI technology itself is? Let's take a look at some of the pros and cons of obtaining a specialized AI certification, as well as the top options to consider if one is in your future.

Pros of AI security certifications Following are some key benefits of obtaining an AI security certification: Demonstrates specialized knowledge. AI security certifications can showcase a practitioner's specialized understanding of how AI and machine learning can be applied to cybersecurity challenges. This could be particularly valuable in roles that focus on threat detection, fraud prevention or incident response using AI tools.

AI security certifications can showcase a practitioner's specialized understanding of how AI and machine learning can be applied to cybersecurity challenges. This could be particularly valuable in roles that focus on threat detection, fraud prevention or incident response using AI tools. Enhances marketability and career advancement. As the demand for AI expertise grows, certifications might help differentiate candidates in a competitive job market. For practitioners looking to advance into specialized roles or leadership positions, an AI-focused credential could signify a commitment to staying current with technological advancements.

As the demand for AI expertise grows, certifications might help differentiate candidates in a competitive job market. For practitioners looking to advance into specialized roles or leadership positions, an AI-focused credential could signify a commitment to staying current with technological advancements. Improves understanding of AI security risks. AI ushers in a new crop of vulnerabilities and attack vectors, such as adversarial attacks, data poisoning and model inversion. Certifications often cover these topics, helping professionals better understand the risks and how to counter them.

AI ushers in a new crop of vulnerabilities and attack vectors, such as adversarial attacks, data poisoning and model inversion. Certifications often cover these topics, helping professionals better understand the risks and how to counter them. Keeps skills up to date. Given the rapid evolution of AI technologies, certifications can help ensure practitioners are familiar with the latest tools, frameworks and techniques used in AI-based security. Some certifications require ongoing training to maintain the credential. This is recommended given the rapidly changing technologies and enterprise security environments.

Cons of AI security certifications Despite the benefits of AI certifications, they also have the following drawbacks: Rapidly changing field. AI is a developing field, especially in cybersecurity. Certifications could quickly become outdated as new threats and AI advancements emerge. This makes it challenging to determine the long-term value of such credentials today.

AI is a developing field, especially in cybersecurity. Certifications could quickly become outdated as new threats and AI advancements emerge. This makes it challenging to determine the long-term value of such credentials today. Lack of standardization. No universally recognized standard for AI security certifications currently exists. This can make it difficult for employers to assess the value of different credentials, leading to uncertainty about which ones truly reflect expertise.

No universally recognized standard for AI security certifications currently exists. This can make it difficult for employers to assess the value of different credentials, leading to uncertainty about which ones truly reflect expertise. Time and financial investment. Obtaining AI security credentials can be expensive and time-consuming. For many practitioners, ROI isn't immediately clear, especially if their current roles don't specifically require AI expertise.

Obtaining AI security credentials can be expensive and time-consuming. For many practitioners, ROI isn't immediately clear, especially if their current roles don't specifically require AI expertise. Limited job relevance. While AI skills are becoming more valuable, not all cybersecurity roles require deep knowledge of AI or machine learning. For practitioners whose work does not directly involve AI-based tools, certifications might not provide significant career benefits.

Is an AI security certification right for you? Given the pros and cons, the value of an AI security endorsement depends on several factors, among them the professional's current role, career aspirations and the specific certifications being considered. Anyone aiming to work in specialized fields, such as AI-driven threat intelligence or AI governance, might find an AI-specific certification is worthwhile. For practitioners whose roles do not focus on AI, however, the benefits of such certifications are less clear.

Reputable AI security certifications For those considering pursuing an AI security certification, check out the following list of some credentials available today. Certified AI Security Fundamentals Certified AI Security Fundamentals (CAISF) from training provider Tonex Inc. is a two-day course for IT professionals and cybersecurity specialists who want to learn how to protect AI systems and data from cyberthreats. The course covers the following domains: Introduction to AI Security (20%).

Fundamentals of AI Technologies (20%).

Risks and Threats in AI Systems (20%).

Security Measures for AI Systems (25%).

Regulatory Compliance and Ethics in AI Security (15%). The course includes lectures, discussions, hands-on experience and project-based learning. Quizzes, assignments and a capstone project are included. Participants must pass the CAISF training exam, composed of multiple-choice, true-or-false, scenario-based, fill-in-the-blank, matching and short-answer questions, with a 70% score or higher. The course, which costs $2,199, is held live online. Check the CAISF website for dates. Certified Generative AI in Cybersecurity This program from the Global Skill Development Council is designed for CIOs, CTOs and security professionals. It covers the skills and knowledge needed to become experts in generative AI (GenAI) security. The syllabus includes the following modules: The Foundation of Generative AI.

Cybersecurity Fundamentals.

The Power of Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs).

Variational Autoencoders (VAEs) in Action.

Deep Reinforcement Learning in the Cybersecurity Context.

Security and Ethical Considerations in AI and Cybersecurity.

Use Cases with Generative AI Tools and Hands-on Demos. The course includes AI interview practice and a capstone project to apply learning in real-world scenarios. It culminates in a multiple-choice 40-question exam taken over 90 minutes and requires a 65% passing score. The program costs $400. AI Security & Governance Certification The AI Security & Governance Certification from software vendor Securiti is a free, on-demand online course that covers GenAI, global AI laws, AI risk management and more across the following modules: Introduction to AI and Generative AI.

Introduction to AI Governance.

AI Model Discovery.

AI Risk Assessment.

Understanding Data and AI Relationships.

Controlling Data Inputs and Outputs.

AI Regulatory Compliance.

AI Governance Program and Management. Eight quizzes and a certification exam are required to complete the program. Course completion usually takes 2-2.5 hours. IBM Generative AI for Cybersecurity Professionals Specialization This beginner-to-intermediate level online program includes the following courses: Generative AI: Introduction and Applications. This six-hour course covers GenAI vs. discriminative AI, GenAI capabilities and use cases, AI vertical applications, and GenAI models and tools.

This six-hour course covers GenAI vs. discriminative AI, GenAI capabilities and use cases, AI vertical applications, and GenAI models and tools. Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics. This seven-hour course includes best practices for creating prompts, prompt examples, common prompt techniques and prompt engineering tools.

This seven-hour course includes best practices for creating prompts, prompt examples, common prompt techniques and prompt engineering tools. Generative AI: Boost Your Cybersecurity Career. This nine-hour course discusses GenAI and cybersecurity, GenAI techniques for cybersecurity scenarios, GenAI use for threat protection, GenAI-based attacks and how to prevent attacks on GenAI models. The take-at-your-own-pace courses include videos, readings, discussions, hands-on exercises and other projects. Each course includes a practice quiz and graded quiz containing seven to 10 questions that require a passing score of 75%. A cumulative graded quiz in the last module includes seven multiple-choice questions with a passing score of 70%. The program cost is $49 per month, with an estimated completion time frame of three months based on coursework of about five hours per week.