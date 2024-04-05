As AI expands, big tech to upskill, reskill 100M people

With AI set to disrupt millions of jobs, nine major tech companies including Cisco, Google, IBM and Microsoft have united to form a job training consortium. Their mission: to reskill and upskill millions at risk in the IT workforce. However, this plan also raises many questions about how it will work, who it will benefit and how much of it is new, rather than a detailing of existing educational efforts.

Members of the consortium plan to collectively provide digital skills training to nearly 100 million workers globally between now and 2032. The sheer scale of the upskilling effort is another sign that AI will be disruptive for many people, who will be in a race to keep up with a rapidly evolving technology.

Harry Holzer, a professor of public policy at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, said the training goals are high. "But how successful will they be at figuring out which jobs will have changing requirements, and what those requirements will be?" he added. "And who will be able to access the training they provide, and will it work successfully to train people who otherwise might lack these skills."

Other tech providers participating in the consortium include Intel, Accenture and SAP, as well as two HR-specific companies -- Indeed, which operates a career site, and Eightfold AI, a talent intelligence technology provider.