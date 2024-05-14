HR vendors give managers more upskilling control

AI is driving the need for a rapid skills upgrade as automation assumes a larger role in the office.

Recognizing this shift, HR vendors now emphasize equipping managers and executives with new tools -- often powered by AI -- to oversee upskilling and reskilling initiatives.

Oracle is delivering new tools that give executives insight and control over upskilling and reskilling efforts to ensure they align with the business direction. ServiceNow, for its part, now offers a tool that helps managers assess the strengths and weaknesses of their training efforts. ServiceNow's product is available now, and Oracle will release its tools early this summer.

Josh Bersin, an HR industry analyst and founder of the Josh Bersin Company, noted that while there are similarities between Oracle's Grow for Business Leaders and ServiceNow's Skills in Manager Hub, critical differences exist in their upskilling and reskilling approaches.

Oracle's product is more of a learning and development platform, while ServiceNow offers a skills management system, which Bersin described as "skills infrastructure."

In both cases, the vendors aim to "help companies build and deliver training content more easily, as most learning management systems are expensive and often challenging to use," Bersin said, noting that the tools allow for more "manager developed" training.